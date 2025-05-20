Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The missing bust of American singer Jim Morrison, which mysteriously disappeared from his Paris grave in May 1988, has been found by French authorities - and it was completely by accident.

It was only by chance the financial and anti-corruption squad of the Paris police came upon the stone carving of the legendary Doors singer 37 years after its disappearance while investigators were looking into a fraud.

"This was a chance discovery during a search carried out in a fraud case,” the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The city’s judicial police shared on social media their delight that “this iconic symbol for the singer's fans was recovered”.

open image in gallery The Doors were at the forefront of 1960s counterculture. Jim Morrison is sat second from the right ( Getty )

The bust was created one decade after Morrison, the poetic songwriter of the band at the forefront of 1960s counterculture, was found dead in a Paris bathtub in 1971 by his girlfriend, Pamela Courson.

The timing of his death has seen Morrison inaugurated into the infamous 27 Club, an informal list of rockstars and musicians who died at that age, including Jimi Hendrix and Amy Winehouse.

Morrison’s official cause of death was listed as heart failure, but in the absence of an official autopsy, further theories have swirled around his passing. French journalist Sam Bernett claims the icon overdosed in the toilets of a Parisian nightclub, the ‘Rock’n’Roll Circus’.

On the tenth anniversary of Morrison’s death, Croatian sculptor Mladen Mikulin placed the marble bust of his own construction at the grave. It became a site of pilgrimage for fans of the Doors.

open image in gallery The tomb of Jim Morrison at the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris in August 2023 ( AFP/Getty )

Despite the cult-like adulation for one of the world’s most famous musicians, Morrison’s bust was not well looked after, and was repeatedly damaged by vandals before it was stolen from the cemetery in 1988.

For 37 years it was lost, with the circumstances of its disappearance still shrouded in mystery. Whether its discovery in the fraud case will spark further investigation is yet to be confirmed by French authorities.

Several theories were attributed to its disappearance according to Benoît Gallot, curator of the Père-Lachaise cemetery where Morrison is buried. Some believe a moped had entered the cemetery during the night before it disappeared, he told Le Figaro following the discovery. Others suggested the government itself might have taken the sculpture to store it away from visitors for its own protection.

Also unclear is whether the bust will be returned to its original place. "The police have not contacted us, I don't know if the bust will be returned to us,” Mr Gallot said.