Urgent search for Briton who went missing on solo hike in Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 33-year-old British man has gone missing after going on a solo hiking trip to Italy.

Matthew Hall, from Hull, disappeared from Chiavenna, Lombardy, on 9 July. He was declared missing after he failed to check out of his accommodation, the B&B Ploncher hotel, on 11 July.

The last contact he had was at around 1.20pm on 9 July, when he sent a photo to a friend from the cross on the Daloo Alps, above Chiavenna, according to a Facebook post.

He has not been heard from since, and his phone is turned off.

Italian media reports that Mr Hall sought advice from management at the hotel upon his arrival on 8 July and then was not seen again. Staff reportedly assumed the Brit had missed breakfast for the following few days due to leaving early in the morning for hikes.

But when Mr Hall missed his checkout, staff at the hotel grew concerned and decided to check his room. There, they found his documents, personal belongings and his luggage, and they decided to raise the alarm.

open image in gallery Matthew failed to check in for his 12 July flight from Milan back to Manchester ( Facebook )

The hiker also failed to check in for his flight back from Milan to Manchester on 12 July, after having begun his trip on 5 July.

His mother, Sara Foster, said she believed her son was planning an eight-hour trek before he went missing. She said he had been wearing a beige top and sporting a black backpack when he disappeared. He is around 1.78 m tall and with brown hair.

Italian and British officials have been alerted to his disappearance, and a rescue operation is underway. Italian media reported that the rescue teams are searching the territory above Borgonuovo di Piuro, considered the most likely starting point for Mr Hall to be found.

Ms Foster said she was grateful to the Italian police and rescue workers for their help. She said they had been keeping her regularly updated on the search.

She told the BBC that her son was an avid Hull KR rugby league fan who “loves his trails and walking”.

"We'd got lots of photos from him from the Saturday to the Monday and then it seemed to be a blank," she said.

"If you're walking around Chiavenna just keep an eye out. We just want him to come home."

A FCDO Spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man missing in Italy and are in contact with the local authorities.”