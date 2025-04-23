Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Istanbul
It’s one of the most powerful quakes to hit the city in recent years
A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake has shaken Istanbul.
It was one of the strongest earthquakes to strike the city of 16 million in recent years.
There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as the quake hit the Turkish city.
The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 12:49 (0949 GMT), was in the area of Silivri, some 80 km (50 miles) to the west of Istanbul.
It was at a depth of 6.92km (4.3 miles), Turkey's AFAD disaster agency said.
Broadcaster TGRT reported that one person had been injured as a result of jumping off a balcony during the quake, which occurred during a public holiday in Turkey.
AFAD warned people in the region against entering damaged buildings.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).
More follows on this developing story...
