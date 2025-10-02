Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Istanbul rocked by 5.0 magnitude earthquake

The AFAD disaster agency said the tremor was centred in the Marmara Sea

Daren Butler
Thursday 02 October 2025 09:02 EDT
Comments
Aerial view of the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul
Aerial view of the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul (Getty/iStock)

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled buildings in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage in the city of 16 million people, the Istanbul Governor's office said on X, adding that its field teams had begun inspections.

The earthquake occurred at 2.55pm in the Marmara Sea, southwest of Istanbul and near the coastal town of Marmaraereglisi, along a geological fault line long regarded as a risk for the city.

In April, more than 150 people were injured when they jumped from buildings after a 6.2-magnitude quake in Istanbul, marking one of the city's strongest tremors in years.

Two years ago, Turkey suffered the deadliest and most destructive earthquake in its modern history. That 7.8-magnitude quake in February 2023 killed more than 55,000 people and injured more than 107,000 in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

