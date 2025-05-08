The EU will hold talks later this month on reviewing ties with Israel as concern mounts over Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European Union foreign ministers will hold formal discussions later this month on a demand to review an EU pact governing trade ties with Israel over its conduct of the war in Gaza, the bloc’s top diplomat said Thursday.

Israel’s ongoing blockade of humanitarian assistance for Gaza forced a leading aid group to shut its community soup kitchens Thursday as it faced empty warehouses and no replenishment of supplies in the war-battered enclave.

At the same time, the war in Gaza is about to enter a new phase, where Israel plans to “expand and intensify our operations,” according to the armed forces chief of staff.

“The frustration among the (EU) member states, that we can’t stop this, is tremendous,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters after chairing informal talks between the bloc’s foreign ministers in Poland.

Ties between the EU and Israel — which are major trading partners — are governed by a so-called Association Agreement. It stipulates that their ties “shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.”

The Dutch government has said that it intends to block the agreement pending an EU review into whether the Israel government is complying with the pact, which entered force in 2000. Kallas said the ministers would discuss this on May 20.

“It is very important to signal at this moment that we are greatly concerned by the continuous blockade for access of humanitarian aid and the Israeli decision to intensify the war effort,” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said.

He said that Dutch concerns are “very broadly shared among European countries.”

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon was among those backers.

“The world has clearly failed on the test of humanity,” she said. “We have to act more seriously because we are really facing a clear violation of the international law and humanitarian law.”

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that “it’s more important than ever that the voice of Europe raises against what is happening right now in Gaza.” He said the EU “will never accept the displacement of people” from Gaza.

But the EU is deeply divided over how to respond to the conflict, and it holds little leverage over Israel. Austria, Germany and Hungary have backed the Israeli government, while Ireland, Spain and Slovenia have been vocal in their support for the Palestinians.

Last year, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia also tried to press their EU partners to examine whether Israel has broken the rules, without success, and Kallas did not appear optimistic about success on May 20.

“You know very well that on certain issues we have very divergent views,” she said.