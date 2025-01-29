Irish tourist dies after falling from mountain while taking photos in Bulgaria
The victim was part of a group taking pictures of the scenery when he lost his balance and fell
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A 29-year-old tourist from Ireland has died after falling from a mountain while taking photos in Bulgaria.
The man died on Wednesday from injuries sustained the previous day in a fall at the Bansko mountain ski resort in southern Bulgaria.
The tourist was seriously injured after falling on Tuesday from a height of about 600 meters (1,900 feet). He was found by a mountain rescue service team and taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Razlog in a serious condition with multiple injuries, emergency services said.
According to initial information, the victim was part of a group taking pictures of the surrounding scenery when he lost his balance and fell.
He was taken to a hospital where “life-saving measures were taken, and a full assessment of his injuries was carried out. But despite all efforts of our medical team, he eventually succumbed to his grave injuries,” Dr. Valentin Belchev told The Associated Press.
Bansko ski resort:
Bansko is in the south of the country at the foot of the Pirin Mountains. The mountain town has carved a reputation as the country’s top ski resort with a network of 14 lifts and around 75km of pistes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments