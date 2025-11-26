Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland has introduced stricter immigration rules, with its justice minister citing a "worryingly" high rate of population growth and elevated asylum seeker numbers as the impetus for the changes.

The new measures, announced on Wednesday, follow a sharp rise in immigration.

Among the new regulations, employed asylum seekers will now be obliged to contribute to state accommodation costs.

Furthermore, the criteria for family reunifications and citizenship applications for refugees have been toughened.

These reforms come as net migration to Ireland has almost doubled since 2022, compared to pre-pandemic levels, reaching an average of 72,000 annually.

The finance ministry attributes this surge to "unprecedented demand" for employment permits and associated family reunification, and a large number of Ukrainian refugees.

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan told a news conference: "I have to take into account that our population last year increased by 1.6 which is seven times the EU average... The opinion of government is that the rate of increase does require a policy response."

open image in gallery Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan admitted the growth of Ireland’s population was a ‘worry’ ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

"We don't want to go back to the way Ireland was 80 years ago when our population was declining. It is a positive sign that it is increasing, but the rate of increase is a worry," he said, adding that the government recognised the invaluable contribution immigrants make to society and the economy.

Those applying to bring family members from outside the non-European Economic Area (EEA) to join them will now be required to prove they earn at least the median annual average wage of over 44,000 euros, and have accommodation to support them.

The current stipulation that a person granted refugee status can apply for citizenship after three years of residency will be increased to five years and those in long-term receipt of certain social welfare payments will be ineligible.

The proposals will also oblige the 7,500 asylum seekers who are employed and living in state accommodation to contribute between 10 per cent and 40 per cent of their weekly income towards the costs.

The government has previously brought forward new laws to speed up application decisions and appeals. O'Callaghan said he expects the processing times to be cut to within three to six months by next June.