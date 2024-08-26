Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

American killed, another injured as Iceland ice cave search called off

Police initially thought two people were still missing in area of incident but now say that all 23 have been accounted for

Michelle Del Rey
Monday 26 August 2024 18:33
Comments
Close
One foreign tourist dead and two missing as ice cave collapses in Iceland

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Icelandic police have called off rescue efforts after a glacier partially collapsed during a tourist outing on Sunday, killing one American and injuring another.

Rescuers responded to the incident at the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier just after noon upon receiving reports that a hiking group in the area requested help. They found a male dead at the scene and a female was taken to hospital by a Coast Guard helicopter where they remained in stable condition,

The victims, who have not yet been named, are believed to be a couple.

Officials had believed 25 people were traveling in the area and that two remained missing, but on Monday realized that the numbers were inaccurate and that everyone was accounted for.

After the cave collapse authorities requested all available emergency personnel, about 200 people from the country’s southern and capital regions, respond to the scene, along with the Coast Guard helicopter squad, as officials worked to construct a rescue plan.

The terrain in the area complicated the search. Officers had to largely work by moving the ice by hand or using chainsaws and ice picks. One person who visited the cave shortly before the incident described it as being between three and five meters deep. Einar Rúnar Sigurðsson said he was one of the first emergency responders at the scene.

In a Facebook post, he said that “the tons of ice that fell is overwhelming.”

Rescue teams at the scene after an ice cave partially collapsed, at the Breidamerkurjokull glacier, in southeastern Iceland, Monday, Aug, 26, 2024.
Rescue teams at the scene after an ice cave partially collapsed, at the Breidamerkurjokull glacier, in southeastern Iceland, Monday, Aug, 26, 2024. (AP)

“The police in the South would like to thank all the responders involved in the search and rescue operation,” Iceland’s law enforcement agency said on social media. “It shows and proves in projects like this that we have powerful and solution-oriented people to be in charge when there is danger.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The tour group included people of different nationalities who were exploring ice caves when the accident happened.

Breiðamerkurjökull is one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions and is the largest glacier in Europe. It’s known for its crystal blue ice caves formed from the sheet of the glacier.

In 2019, a similar incident took place when part of the glacier broke off, generating a large wave at Vatnajökull National Park near tourists. The excursion group was forced to run to higher ground for safety as the wave came toward them.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in