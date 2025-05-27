Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seventeen European Union nations have urged Hungary to amend a recently enacted law that permits the government to prohibit LGBTQ+ public events, amid increasing worries about the country's democratic standards.

France, Germany, and Spain were among the EU heavyweights who signed a declaration expressing worry over the law passed in April. The law allows authorities to penalise individuals who organise or participate in Pride events, as well as use facial recognition software to identify them.

The countries stated that they are extremely concerned about these developments, which are against the fundamental values of human dignity, freedom, equality, and respect for human rights enshrined in the EU treaties.

They urged the European Commission to make full use of the rule of law instruments at its disposal immediately if these measures are not revised accordingly.

The declaration was released on social media as EU affairs ministers met in Brussels to discuss Hungary's nationalist government's legislation, which partners believe undermines rule-of-law standards.

open image in gallery People kiss during a demonstration outside the Hungarian parliament on the day politicians voted on constitutional amendments targeting the LGBTQ community, in Budapest, Hungary ( REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo )

“I think it’s time that we consider the next steps, because this is getting pointless in continuing these hearings,” said Jessica Rosencrantz, the EU affairs minister of Sweden, which signed up to the declaration.

Rosencrantz said that the 27-nation EU is “not just a geographical union but a union based on values, and in that sense we have to act strongly against countries not living up to our common principles.”

Hungary’s EU affairs minister, János Bóka, said that the new law has simply been misunderstood.

“There is no such thing in Hungary as a Pride ban,” Bóka told reporters. “I hope that after these discussions my colleagues around the table will walk out with a more nuanced view on the Hungarian legislation.”

The constitutional amendment passed in April declares that children’s rights to moral, physical and spiritual development supersede any right other than the right to life, including that to peacefully assemble. Hungary’s contentious “child protection” legislation prohibits the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality to minors aged under 18.

The EU commissioner responsible for democracy, justice and rule of law, Michael McGrath, said that the “willingness is there” to take action against Hungary. He said that “a comprehensive analysis of the relevant legislation is underway now.”

McGrath also expressed “very serious concerns” about another piece of draft legislation in Hungary. This bill would allow the government to monitor, restrict, penalise and potentially ban organisations it deems a threat to national sovereignty.

open image in gallery The European Commission has many legal disputes with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government ( AFP via Getty Images )

The draft law marks a significant escalation of the government’s long-running crackdown on critical media and non-governmental organisations.

It would allow Hungary ’s controversial Sovereignty Protection Office to identify organisations that influence public debate or voter sentiment in ways it considers detrimental to Hungary’s interests.

“We believe it is a breach of EU law, including a breach of internal market freedoms and also a breach of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union,” McGrath said. “We stand ready to use the tools at our disposal” to oppose it, he added.

As part of its many legal disputes with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government, the commission has deprived Hungary of access to billions of euros in EU funds, in part due to fears that the money may be misused.

“At this point in time, about 18 billion euros ($20 billion) is not available to Hungary. That’s because of their own rule of law breaches. I wish it were otherwise,” McGrath told reporters.

Despite rosy government projections, Hungary’s economy has for at least two years been in a state of stagnation, partly due to the frozen EU funds. Struggling under high inflation, Hungary’s GDP dipped back into negative territory in the first quarter of 2025, the only contraction in the EU.

Hungary has also drifted ever further from the EU fold over the war in Ukraine, repeatedly holding up the passage of multibillion-euro aid packages and sanctions. But its European partners are growing more inclined to proceed without Orbán’s government.