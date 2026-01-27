Born in a concentration camp: A Holocaust survivor tells her story for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Born into the hell of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp just weeks before its liberation, Ilana Kantorowicz Shalem, now 81, is among the youngest survivors of the Holocaust. Her very existence is a testament to extraordinary timing and her mother's desperate resilience.

During the final months of World War II, her mother, Lola Kantorowicz, successfully hid her pregnancy. This was tragically possible because most Bergen-Belsen prisoners had bellies distended and bloated from extended starvation, masking Lola's condition.

Ilana was born on 19 March 1945, as Russian forces advanced and Bergen-Belsen descended into chaos, just 30 days before British troops liberated the camp. Her survival was only possible due to the Nazi leadership's disarray as the war ended; otherwise, she would almost certainly have been killed.

More than eight decades later, Shalem is now sharing her and her mother’s harrowing story for the first time, acutely aware of the dwindling number of Holocaust survivors.

open image in gallery Holocaust survivor Ilana Shalem-Kantorowics, born in the Nazi Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, holds a photo of her with her mother Lola taken in the camp in 1946. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed across the world on Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of the death camps where some 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed. The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2005 establishing the day as an annual commemoration.

About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people, including Poles, Roma, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ people, were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. Some 1.5 million were children.

Commemorations this year are taking place amid a rise of antisemitism that gained traction during the two-year-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Love in dark places

Shalem’s mother and father met as teenagers in the Tomaszow Ghetto in Poland. Lola Rosenblum was from the town, while Hersz (Zvi) Abraham Kantorowicz was moved to the ghetto from Lodz, Poland.

After spending several years in the ghetto under hard labor conditions, including losing family members, they were shuffled through several labor camps, where they were able to continue meeting clandestinely for several months.

“My mother said there was actually a lot of love in those places,” Shalem recalled of the labor camps. “They used to walk along the river. There was romance.”

Her mother’s friends used to help set up secret meetings between the two, who had married in an informal ceremony back in the ghetto.

In 1944, the couple was separated. Hersz Kantorowicz would eventually perish in a death march just days before the war ended. Lola spent time in Auschwitz and the Hindenburg labor camp. She completed a death march to Bergen-Belsen in Germany while pregnant.

“If they discovered she was pregnant, they would have killed her,” Shalem said. “She hid her pregnancy from everyone, including her friends, because she didn’t want the extra attention or anyone to give her their food."

open image in gallery Holocaust survivor Ilana Shalem-Kantorowics born in the Nazi Bergen-Belsen concentration camp with her with mother Lola in the camp in 1946. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Yad Vashem archivist Sima Velkovich, who has researched Shalem’s story, called it “unimaginable” that a baby was born in such conditions.

“In March, the conditions were really awful, there were mountains of corpses,” Velkovich said. “There were thousands, dozens of thousands of people who were ill, almost without food at that time.”

To this day, Shalem doesn’t have an explanation for how her mother not only survived the conditions of the camp but gave birth to a healthy baby. Mother and daughter spent a month in the Bergen-Belsen camp before it was liberated by the British, and then two years in a nearby camp for displaced persons.

They then moved to Israel, where her father’s parents had moved before the war. Shalem's mother held out hope for years that her father had survived. She never married again, nor had additional children.

The child of everyone

In the immediate months after the war, baby Ilana was constantly fussed over, one of the only children in the refugee camp.

“Actually, I was everyone’s child, because for them, it was some kind of sign of life,” Shalem said. “Many, many women took care of me there, because they were very excited to be with a little baby.”

Photos from that time show a beaming baby Ilana surrounded by a cadre of adults. Her mother’s friends spoke of her as “a new seed,” and a ray of hope during a dark time, Shalem said.

open image in gallery A Photo of the birth certificate of Holocaust survivor Ilana Shalem-Kantorowics, born in the Nazi Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1946. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

She’s not aware of any other children born in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp who survived. Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum and research center, has documented over 2,000 babies born at the Bergen-Belsen refugee camp after its liberation, between 1945 and 1950. The museum at Bergen-Belsen was able to locate documentation of Ilana’s birth, including the hour she was born, which is now kept at Yad Vashem.

A subject few spoke about

Shalem, who studied social work, started asking her mother questions while she was in university in the 1960s, when it was still taboo in Israeli society to dig into the experiences of survivors.

“Now we know, in order to absorb trauma, we need to talk about it,” Shalem said. “These people didn’t want to talk about it.”

She noted how, in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, many survivors of that attack immediately began to speak about what happened to them.

But the aftermath of the Holocaust, especially in Israel, was different. Many survivors were trying to forget what had happened. Ilana’s mother often faced disbelief when she shared her story of giving birth in a concentration camp, so she mostly stopped telling it. Sometimes her mother would talk about what she endured with other survivor friends, but rarely with strangers, Shalem said.

Less than 200,000 Holocaust survivors left

Shalem has never publicly shared the story of her mother, who died in 1991 at the age of 71. Last year, she completed a genealogy course at Yad Vashem and began to understand how few Holocaust survivors are left to share their stories.

open image in gallery Israel Holocaust Remembrance Day ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference, there are approximately 196,600 living Holocaust survivors, half of whom live in Israel. Nearly 25,000 Holocaust survivors died last year. The median age of Holocaust survivors is 87, meaning most were very young children during the Holocaust. Shalem is among the youngest.

Shalem, who has two daughters, remembers sharing her own pregnancies with her mother, and marveling at what she had endured.

“It’s a situation that was very unusual, it probably required special strength to be able to believe,” Shalem said.

“She said that one of the things was that if she had known my father was killed, she wouldn’t have tried so hard. She wanted him to know me.”