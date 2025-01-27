Watch live: Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz on 80th anniversary of liberation
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz in Poland on Monday, 27 January, marking 80 years since the concentration camp was liberated.
Holocaust Memorial Day is held yearly on 27 January to commemorate the memory of the six million Jews and other groups who the Nazis murdered in the Holocaust.
Around 1.1 million people were murdered at Auschwitz in less than five years.
King Charles III is due to attend a service at the site, marking the first time a British head of state has visited Auschwitz.
He will also meet the country’s President Andrzej Duda during his brief trip.
Sir Keir Starmer and the Prince of Wales will attend official commemorations in London.
The prime minister warned a similar atrocity could happen in the future unless society upholds its duty to “make ‘never again’ finally mean what it says”.
Sir Keir said “As we remember, we must also act,” pointing to other atrocities in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur which followed the Holocaust.
“Today, we have to make those words mean more. We will make Holocaust education a truly national endeavour,” he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments