Ukraine’s ex-energy minister arrested while attempting to leave country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Ukrainian energy minister has been detained on suspicion of money laundering and criminal activity in a high-profile kickback case, anti-graft prosecutors announced on Monday, withholding his name.

The arrest is linked to the 'Midas' case, an alleged Herman Halushchenko $100m (£79m) kickback scheme at the state atomic agency. This scandal previously forced two energy ministers to resign and implicated senior officials, business elites, and a former associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The scandal also cost Mr Zelenskiy's chief of staff his job. All involved have denied wrongdoing.

"We are talking about the former energy minister of Ukraine (2021 to 2025)," special anti-graft prosecutors said on the Telegram messaging app. "He is charged with money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation."

The former minister was detained over the weekend while attempting to leave Ukraine, the prosecutors said.

"During the suspect's tenure ... the criminal organisation received more than $112 million in cash from illegal activities in the energy sector," Ukraine's National Anti-corruption Bureau said in a statement.

open image in gallery Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the audience during a session at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ( AP )

Materials obtained in Ukraine and through international cooperation with the competent authorities of a number of countries furnished the basis for its conclusion, the bureau added.

The arrests comes as Ukraine agreed new energy and military support packages with European allies ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24.

Kyiv is aiming to rally support among partners as it struggles to fend off Russian battlefield advances and air attacks on its energy system while under U.S. pressure to negotiate peace.

"In Munich, we agreed with the leaders of the Berlin Format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24," Zelenskiy wrote on X.

Zelenskiy said on Friday after a meeting of the so-called Berlin Format of about a dozen European leaders in Munich that he had hoped for new support, including air-defence missiles.

"I am grateful to our partners for their readiness to help, and we count on all deliveries arriving promptly," he added.

Russian attacks on major cities such as Kyiv have battered Ukraine's energy infrastructure, plunging millions of residents into power outages of varying periods in freezing cold weather.

Zelenskiy added that Russia had launched around 1,300 attack drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs and dozens of ballistic missiles at Ukraine over the past week alone.