Popular European destinations are facing extreme temperatures with the hot weather expected to soar well into the 40s in major holiday hotspots.

Warnings are in place for cities including Paris and Rome over the weekend and into next week, while wildfires have erupted in Greece.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon warned that southern and western Europe was experiencing a heatwave which was also extending into southeastern parts of the continent.

“Temperatures are expected to be 5-10C above normal fairly widely in Europe, with the potential for a few locations to reach around 40C in the southeast, and possibly even higher across parts of Iberia from Friday, likely challenging some June records,” he said.

open image in gallery Heatmap for Monday in Europe ( Ventusky.com )

“This excessive heat will extend north across other parts of western Europe early next week, and plays a role in the heatwave parts of the UK is expecting, though not with temperatures as high as those previously states,” added.

AccuWeather lead international forecaster Jason Nicholls said similar to the “burst of heat” earlier this month, a strong area of high pressure is going to build over western Europe from Morocco, bringing high temperatures.

That system will extend “upward through Spain, Portugal, into France, and eventually spreading out towards Germany and Italy as we get into the weekend”, he said.

Mr Nicholls added: “Worst case scenario, people could be suffering from heat stroke or heat exhaustion, especially if they’re outside during the prime heating part of the day, like midday/afternoon hours.”

open image in gallery Wildfire burns forest land on Chios Island in Greece earlier this week ( EPA )

Spanish and Portuguese temperatures to exceed 40C

Temperatures in Spain began to rise sharply on Friday, with heatwave conditions expected to continue until at least Tuesday with extremely high temperatures potentially reaching 42C in parts of the country, according to Spain’s meteorological office.

“Very high and persistent temperatures are expected, both during the day and at night, which could pose a risk to exposed and/or vulnerable people,” the agency said.

In the Canary Islands, temperatures could reach as high as 36C on Saturday, while inland Mallorca will occasionally reach 38C.

Also on the Iberian peninsula, Portugal’s weather forecaster has issued an orange warning for extreme high temperatures over the weekend.

Temperatures in Lisbon and central Portugal are forecast to exceed 42C by Sunday and the high 30s in southern parts of the country.

open image in gallery People cool down at a water fountain during a heatwave in Paris ( EPA )

France issues orange alert for ‘stifling’ heatwave

Paris is facing a heatwave from Monday, with temperatures peaking at 39C on Tuesday and forecasters urging caution for people who have to be outside for longer periods of time. Mr Nicholls said those temperatures at this time of year for Paris were not common, last occurring in 2022.

In the south of France, temperatures are expected to reach 40C in some areas and authorities have issued a severe fire risk warning and an orange alert for extreme heat for nine departments across central- and south-east France by Saturday.

In inland areas of those departments, temperatures could climb to 42C, Le Parisien reports.

Meteo France warned that high surface temperatures on the Mediterranean Sea could also affect overnight minimum temperatures, “making nights more stifling during the heatwave”.

open image in gallery Met Office forecasts for Friday show temperatures well into the 30s - and they are set to go even higher ( Met Office )

In Greece, summer wildfires force Athens evacuations

In Greece’s first heatwave of the summer temperatures approached 40C in Athens on Thursday, as a large wildfire broke out south of the city forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders.

The fire, which reportedly broke out within a populated area, was fanned by strong winds that frequently changed direction, sending plumes of smoke fanning out across the sky.

"We're telling people to leave their homes," local town councilor Apostolos Papadakis said on Greece's state-run ERT television.

A work stoppage was declared for certain workers including delivery riders on Friday by the Ministry of Labor for Friday afternoon with temperatures set to reach 41C, Greek newspaper Ta Nea reported.

open image in gallery Firefighting planes drop water while battling a blaze in the seaside area of Palaia Fokaia, south of Athens ( AP )

Popular Italian destinations swelter in prolonged heatwave

Several popular tourist destinations in Italy are expected to swelter through prolonged stretches of temperatures in the high 30s.

In Rome, daytime highs won’t dip below 37C until Thursday, according to Il Meteo, while temperatures in Florence will alternate between 38C and 39C from Monday.

Naples will also reach highs of 37C on Saturday and Monday, while in the northeast, Venice will reach 36C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures in other Italian destinations are forecast to be milder, reaching the mid-30s for Naples and high 20s for Bari in Puglia over the weekend.

open image in gallery Tourists protect themselves from the sun with umbrellas during a gondola ride in Venice ( AFP/Getty )

Germany braces for temperatures to near 40C by the middle of next week

As the heatwave moves north through next week, weather experts warn temperatures in parts of Germany could near 40C by Wednesday.

Climatologist Dr Karsten Brandt from donnerwetter.de told German news outlet Bild “the big heat is coming”.

“Up to 40 degrees Celsius is possible by the middle of next week,” Dr Karsten said.

The forecasting site predicts the heat to remain above 30C for five days and above 35C for three during the upcoming German heatwave.

Frankfurt is expected to reach 38C on Wednesday, while in Berlin temperatures will reach 35C.