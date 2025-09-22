More than 62,700 people died in Europe from heat-related causes in the last year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 62,700 people died in Europe from heat-related causes in 2024, according to research published in Nature Medicine on Monday, with women and the elderly representing the largest part of the death toll.

Researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, known as ISGlobal, who obtained daily mortality records from 32 European countries, estimated over 181,000 people died from heat-related complications over the summer months of 2022 to 2024.

Between June 1 and September 30, 2024, the mortality rate rose by 23 per cent from the same period a year earlier, although the number of deaths was still just below the 67,900 deaths recorded in 2022, the first year of the study.

"This number is saying to us that we should start adapting our populations," said Tomas Janos, the lead author of the study.

Hottest summer on record in Europe

The summer of 2024 was the hottest on record in Europe, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Two-thirds of the estimated deaths occurred in Southern Europe ( Ben Montgomery/Getty Images )

Two-thirds of the estimated deaths occurred in Southern Europe. Italy, which has Europe's largest population of elderly proportionally, and experienced soaring temperatures all three summers, had the highest absolute death toll each summer.

Though summer 2025 was not part of the study, the Italian Society for Emergency Medicine said emergency room admissions rose by up to 20 per cent in certain regions during peak temperatures this year, indicating that the country is still grappling with heat risk for the elderly.

"Patients who were already frail and suffering multiple ailments required more hospital care, which increased pressure on hospital services, as happens during periods of influenza surges," said Alessandro Riccardi, president of SIMEU, told Reuters.

European health authorities increasingly provide heat warnings when temperatures are expected to meet official definitions of a heatwave that vary from country to country.

Janos, however, said heat-related mortality is noticeable even at temperatures as low as 24 degrees Celsius for certain populations in specific locations.

Protection from heat should be ‘an essential medicine’

Gerardo Sanchez, an official at the European Environment Agency, who is part of the expert group revising the World Health Organization's heat health guidelines, said data on heat-related deaths needed to be matched by long-term investment to improve Europe's built infrastructure and access to cooling.

"Protection from heat needs to be treated as an essential medicine for those that need it the most," Sanchez told Reuters.

ISGlobal said it had undercounted heat deaths for 2022 and 2023, which had been calculated on weekly, not daily, records, and revised their previous estimates slightly upwards.