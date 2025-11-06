Shock in Germany as more than 50 blood-painted swastikas appear overnight
There was no indication who is behind it or where the blood came from
Police in Germany have launched an investigation after almost 50 cars, mailboxes, and building facades in the central town of Hanau were defaced with swastikas, reportedly painted using human blood.
Officers were first alerted on Wednesday night when a man reported seeing the distinctive shape of a swastika applied in a reddish liquid on the bonnet of his parked vehicle.
A subsequent special test quickly confirmed that the substance was human blood. Authorities confirmed that almost 50 cars in total had been vandalised in a similar way.
“The background is completely unclear,” Leipold said, adding that investigators did not know if specific cars, mailboxes and buildings were targeted or if the swastikas were applied randomly. He said that there were also several other scribblings on cars and buildings which he could not further identify.
There was no indication who is behind it or where the blood came from, Leipold said. He added that officials were not aware of any injuries in connection with the incidents.
For now, police are investigating property damage and the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations.
The display of Nazi emblems, including the swastika, is illegal in Germany. The swastika is widely considered a symbol of hate that evokes the trauma of the Holocaust and the horrors of Nazi Germany. White supremacists, neo-Nazi groups and vandals have continued to use it after the end of World War II, to stoke fear and hate.
Hanau was in the headlines five years ago when a German attacker shot and killed nine people with immigrant roots in a rampage at a hookah bar in the town, in one of the worst cases of domestic terrorism since World War II.
It is believed the gunman returned home after his rampage and shot himself. Officers said there were no indications other suspects were involved in the attack.
Germany's political landscape has been polarised in recent years, with a wave of immigration and a slowing economy helping to fuel support for extremist groups at both ends of the spectrum.