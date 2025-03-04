Boy, 7, run over and killed by bin lorry in front of horrified father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A seven-year-old school boy died after being run over by a bin lorry in front of his father.

The child was cycling to school when he was hit at around 7.55am in the Volksdorf district of Hamburg, police said.

A 25-year-old driver was driving the rubbish truck as the boy rode his bicycle parallel to the pavement, Bild reports. The boy then fell for an "unexplained reason" and was caught and killed by the turning truck as he fell, Hamburg police said.

Emergency services were called out to the scene but it was too late. Hamburg Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward.

"This morning in Volksdorf, a 7-year-old cyclist was hit by a truck and fatally injured,” police said in a statement. "According to the first findings, a 25-year-old driver (Bulgarian nationality) of a waste disposal vehicle drove the Streekweg in the direction of Wietreie and wanted to turn right at the level of Horstlooge street.

“The 7-year-old boy rode his bicycle parallel on the sidewalk and fell for an unexplained reason at the level of the Horstlooge. He fell onto the roadway, was caught by the turning truck and fatally injured.

"An immediately alerted traffic accident team of the Innenstadt/West Traffic Directorate (VD 23) took over the accident recording on site. The emergency services also used a 3D scanner and a drone and called in an expert to support them.”

Further investigations, including the technical facilities of the truck, are being conducted, the police said.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Hamburg police hotline or a police station at 040 4286-56789.

The number of fatalities from traffic accidents in Germany has declined by 25 per cent over the last decade, a smaller decrease than the EU’s average of 36 per cent, according to the European Commission.