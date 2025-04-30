US citizen wanted in ‘nihilistic’ child sexual exploitation case arrested in Greece

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Greece have arrested a 21-year-old American citizen wanted by U.S. authorities for allegedly participating in an online network dedicated to the sexual exploitation of minors, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday in the city of Thessaloniki, based on an international arrest warrant and extradition request by the United States.

He was not named in accordance with Greek law.

U.S. prosecutors describe the organization behind the network as nihilistic and violent, with links to the sexual abuse of minors and the online distribution of exploitative material.

Prosecutors said group ‘764’ is a nihilistic violent extremist (NVE) network. According to the affidavit in the District of Columbia, 764 is a “network of nihilistic violent extremists who engage in criminal conduct in the United States and abroad, seeking to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, which often include minors.”

“These defendants are accused of orchestrating one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered – a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children,” said Attorney General Bondi. “We will find those who exploit and abuse children, prosecute them, and dismantle every part of their operation.”

“The charges against these subjects represent our resolve to dismantle violent networks that seek to destroy civilized society,” said Assistant Director in Charge Jensen of the FBI Washington Field Office. “Our work is not done until justice is restored for all impacted victims.”

The alleged offenses occurred between December 2023 and April of this year and are also punishable under Greek law, Greek police said in a statement.

The suspect appeared before an appellate prosecutor on Wednesday.

He denies all allegations and has formally opposed extradition, according to Greek judicial authorities.

He will remain in custody until a court of appeals decides in the coming weeks whether to grant the U.S. extradition request.