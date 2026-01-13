Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If a business creating the type of images produced by the AI chatbot Grok had been “set up in someone’s basement” it would have been raided by the Gardai “the next day”, a minister has said.

Grok is an AI tool embedded in the social media platform X, and it has come under fire in recent days over reports users can create sexual abuse images, including of children.

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless said Grok is particularly challenging to tackle as it is not the “primary tool”, rather it is part of a “publication tool”.

He said: “It’s very unexpected how it came about, but I think that we’re not alone in finding this a challenge.”

open image in gallery Grok was developed by a company founded by Elon Musk called xAI ( PA )

Speaking to reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Lawless said legislation that can deal with “cases that aren’t even envisaged yet” is needed as “technology will always evolve”.

He said: “I don’t think Ireland is any better or worse than any other country in that regard.

“I think that the world struggled with this.”

He added: “As legislators, we need to get on top of this very quickly.”

Mr Lawless also said the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, which is currently being introduced, would be an “opportunity” to help regulate the industry.

Meanwhile Malaysia's communications regulator said on Tuesday it will take legal action against social media platform X due to concerns over user safety in relation to artificial intelligence feature Grok.

Malaysia and Indonesia temporarily blocked Grok over the weekend, while Britain's media regulator launched an investigation into Musk's X and French officials have reported the social media firm to prosecutors and regulators.