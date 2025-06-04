Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found in Portugal during the search for missing Scottish tourist Greg Monks, according to a report.

The body was seen at the bottom of a ravine “a long way from the spot where he was last seen”, according to Portuguese daily newspaper Correi da Manha. Portugal’s Policia Judiciara are currently at the scene, according to the outlet.

The 38-year-old Glaswegian went missing last Wednesday after travelling to Albufeira with his friends for a stag do.

Police have yet to comment and the body has not been formally identified. Correi da Manha reports that all scenarios are open and the possibility of an accident has not been ruled out.

open image in gallery Mr Monks went missing on 28 May ( Facebook )

Mr Monks told his friends he was heading back to his holiday apartment after drinking on a night out, according to The Sun. The last sighting was at 3:27am on Wednesday 28 May near Cerro de Aguia area.

His sister Jillian, told Sky News after his disappearance: "We were contacted on Wednesday afternoon asking if there was any way we could track his phone because he hadn't come home from the night before.

"This immediately raised alarm bells. It’s just not like him. He wouldn’t normally do something like this.”

When the family arrived in Albufeira, police told them they had seen Mr Monks on CCTV footage twice around the residential area, Jillian said.

open image in gallery Mr Monks had reportedly left the town of Albufeira before his disappearance ( Getty Images )

The 38-year-old had last been seen in an area with a lot of “rough terrain”, including rocky outcrops and cliffs. It was more than an hours walk from the Albufeira Strip, where he is believed to have left his friends.

"He deserves to be found, he deserves to be looked for, we need him home.

"He's a big part of our family, and it's just unimaginable if he's just lying somewhere and we can't find him."

open image in gallery Greg Monks went missing in Albufeira, Portugal on May 28 ( Facebook )

"As a family, we're worried sick," his other sister, Carlyn, said. "It's just so unlike him, but myself and Jillian are just trying to hold each other up back home.

Mr Monks is "a real family man", she said. Jillian added: "I know that if he could phone us or reach out to us, he would, he wouldn't put us through this".