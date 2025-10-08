Greenland Prime Minister describes ‘eventful if not dramatic year’ amid Trump threats
Nielsen said that US-Greenland ties should be managed ‘in mutual respect, with respect for international law’
Greenland’s leader has urged the European Union to invest in the island’s mineral resources, renewable energy, airports, and internet services, thanking the 27-nation bloc for its steadfast support.
Addressing the European Parliament, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that "2025 has been an eventful if not dramatic year for Greenland."
He highlighted the significant challenge posed by climate change but notably omitted any mention of President Donald Trump’s previous discussions about acquiring the Arctic territory.
"We need cooperation and partnerships with like-minded countries and institutions who share our values," the 34-year-old premier said in Strasbourg, France.
He described the EU as "a stable, reliable and important partner for Greenland for more than 40 years," extending "a heartfelt thank you" for its "strong support for Greenland during challenging times we are going through right now.
“You have stood by us as a friend and partner. We will never forget this."
Greenland, which was a Danish colony until 1953, gained home rule in 1979 and became a self-governing entity in 2009, though it remains part of the Danish realm.
Denmark, which also currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, and Greenland have rejected Trump’s offers to buy the island. He hasn’t ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich territory.
When asked by a reporter before his speech about relations with the Trump administration, Nielsen said that US-Greenland ties should be managed “in mutual respect, with respect for international law.”
“We seek to have more and better cooperation also with the USA, when we can fulfill the respectful tone,” he said.
During the speech, Nielsen said that Greenland has most of the critical raw minerals that the EU is seeking, but that mining these resources is “capital intensive.”
He also urged the bloc to invest in the untapped hydroelectricity potential provided by the island's rivers and glaciers.
Nielsen also called for financial support to develop telecommunications networks, particularly in the poorly connected north, and to build two regional airports.
“It is essential for us that those who operate telecommunications in Greenland are trusted and reliable actors. This is vital to ensure the stability of the infrastructure, and to prevent unauthorized parties from disrupting and compromising connections,” he said.
Lawmakers gave Nielsen a standing ovation as he said “thank you for being a trusted friend of Greenland.”
