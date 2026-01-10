Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indigenous people in Greenland have condemned the United States’ threat to seize the self-governing Danish territory, with many saying they want independence from both countries.

Donald Trump has doubled down on his desire to take the island, telling reporters on Friday the U.S. would “do something with Greenland whether they like it or not”.

The Trump administration has repeatedly refused to rule out military force, with the idea of $100,000 payments to Greenlanders who agree to join the U.S. also reportedly being considered.

Greenlanders, however, have made it clear they are not interested, giving the president a defiant message that they “don’t want to be Americans”. Approximately 89% of the 57,000-strong population in Inuit Nunaat, more commonly known as Greenland, are indigenous Inuit.

open image in gallery Michael Bro is one of the many indigenous people who want the territory taken by the Americans ( Michael Bro )

Michael Bro, 34, Indigenous Inuk and Greenlandic and Arctic studies student said: “We want to be Inuit.

“We want to be independent and Inuit Nunaat belongs to Inuit, we are the people of the land – it doesn’t belong to anyone else.

“I don’t want to be a Dane and I certainly don’t want to be an American.”

A similar sentiment was echoed in a statement from Greenland’s politicians on Friday night.

open image in gallery The U.S. insists Greenland is a key strategic location ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, alongside four prominent party leaders, declared: “We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.

“Greenland's future must be decided by the Greenlandic people. As Greenlandic party leaders, we would like to emphasize once again our wish that the United States' contempt for our country ends.”

Tuesday saw leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain joining Frederiksen in defending Greenlandic sovereignty. Greenlanders hope that the territory’s allies will continue to stand by them.

“The European Union has already made an agreement with the government of Greenland, with the previous administration, to further expand mining activities in our lands,” Bro said.

open image in gallery Greenland is rich in natural resources ( Geophysical Research Letters, CC BY-NC-SA )

“I feel like the Americans don’t want more European presence in Inuit Nunaat as they also have economic interest in regard to our natural resources like oil, rare earth minerals and opening trade routes through the Arctic. Who wouldn’t want to be in control of that?

“Our allies must support and protect Inuit, the people of our land, Inuit Nunaat, toward becoming a sovereign nation.”

Amidst calls for Greenlandic independence, Ottawa Inuit circle, an Inuit community support group has shared the hashtag “#StandWithGreenland,” on social media.

Facebook group ‘Hands Off Greenland!’ has also seen a recent boost in activity, the purpose of which is: “to educate the American public against misinformation and to provide a forum for Greenlanders to speak to American voters”.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has repeated his intention to ‘do something’ with Greenland ‘whether the like it or not’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Donald Trump must not attempt to seize Greenland against the wishes of Greenland’s Inuit majority,” the group said, echoing growing concerns about just how far the U.S. government might go to achieve the president’s goals.

Aqqaluk Lynge, co-founder of pro-Greenlandic independence party Inuit Atagatigiit, told Danish newspaper Dagbladet Information earlier this week: “For the last 40 years, we have tried through the Arctic Council to prevent the Arctic from becoming militarized.

“Suddenly everything has changed with Donald Trump. The United States is no longer a friend. The United States is now an aggressor. That changes everything.”

open image in gallery Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen have shown a united front ( Ritzau Scanpix )

Trump appeared to be in no mood to compromise when he addressed the issue with reporters during a press conference Friday.

“We’re going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not,” Trump said. “If we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way,” he added, without explaining what that entailed.

The White House said it is considering a range of options, including using military force, to acquire the island.

The US has maintained a long-standing strategic presence in Greenland, dating back to the 1951 Greenland defence agreement. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is due to meet with Danish officials to discuss the situation next week.

On Wednesday, Rubio told reporters in Washington DC that Trump retains the option of using military force.

This sparked concern amidst Democratic and Republican senators alike, who said they expect the Senate will eventually vote on legislation seeking to restrict the president’s ability to attempt to seize the territory.