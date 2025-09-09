Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Report finds hundreds of Inuit women and girls were forcibly given contraception in Greenland

The governments of Denmark and Greenland officially apologised last month

Ap Correspondent
Tuesday 09 September 2025 12:30 EDT
Houses stand as icebergs drift by in Disko Bay on July 15, 2024 in Ilulissat, Greenland
Houses stand as icebergs drift by in Disko Bay on July 15, 2024 in Ilulissat, Greenland (Getty)

More than 350 Greenlandic Indigenous women and girls, including some 12 years old and younger, were forcibly given contraception by Danish health authorities in cases that date back to the 1960s, according to an independent report released Tuesday.

The Inuit victims, many of them teenagers, were either fitted with intrauterine contraceptive devices, known as IUDs or coils, or given a hormonal birth control injection. They were not told details about the procedure, or did not give their consent.

The governments of Denmark and Greenland officially apologised last month for their roles in the historic mistreatment in an apparent attempt to get out ahead of the highly anticipated report, which covered 488 instances of forced contraception between 1960 and the end of 1991.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, right, during a statement at Marienborg, Denmark, April 27, 2025. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, file)
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, right, during a statement at Marienborg, Denmark, April 27, 2025. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, file) (Ritzau Scanpix)

Nearly 150 Inuit women last year sued Denmark and filed compensation claims against its health ministry, saying Danish health authorities violated their human rights. Danish authorities last year said as many as 4,500 women and girls — reportedly half of the fertile women in Greenland at the time — received IUDs between the 1960s and mid-1970s.

The alleged purpose was to limit population growth in Greenland by preventing pregnancies. The population on the Arctic island was rapidly increasing at the time because of better living conditions and better health care.

Greenland took over its own healthcare programs on Jan. 1, 1992.

