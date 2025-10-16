Greece to allow 13-hour work days despite protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece's parliament has controversially approved a bill allowing private sector employers to extend daily working hours, despite strong protests from workers grappling with a severe cost-of-living crisis.

The new legislation permits 13-hour work days, up from eight, which the conservative government claims will foster a more flexible and effective labour market.

The proposal has sparked two general strikes this month, with employees viewing it as an attack on their rights amidst stagnant wages and soaring costs for food and rent.

"When the rest of Europe is in discussions to reduce working hours, in Greece we increase them," stated 41-year-old barman Themis Lytras, whose rent has doubled in the past two years.

This comes as EU data shows Greece already has one of Europe's longest working weeks, averaging 40 hours, compared to Germany's 34 or the Netherlands' 32.

The nation continues its recovery from a debilitating 2009-2018 debt crisis, which wiped out a quarter of its national output.

Transport and services in Greece were disrupted due to the protests against the controversial new working law ( AFP via Getty Images )

Strong economic growth in recent years has opened up room for tax cuts and pay increases. But wages remain below pre-crisis levels and Greeks' purchasing power is among the lowest in the European Union, Eurostat data shows.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government has seen its popularity wane in opinion polls partly due to disappointment over the failure of the economic recovery to generate higher living standards.

"After the crisis, we expected a return to normality," said George Koutroumanis, a former labour minister who called the new law "absurd".

The extended work shift can only be applied three days a month and up to 37 days a year.

The bill protects people from being fired if they refuse to work overtime, but unions say it strips workers of negotiating power in a country where there is undeclared work and where average wages remain relatively low.

The bill, which also gives employers more flexibility on short-term hirings and allows staff to work four days a week through the entire year upon prior agreement, was approved by a majority of lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.