At least three dead in factory fire in Greece after ‘explosion’ heard
About 40 firefighters and 13 trucks tackled the fire engulfing the industrial facility
At least three people have died in a fire at a food factory near the central Greek city of Trikala.
The fire brigade said three bodies were found on Monday as firefighters battled a blaze, revising earlier reports that five people were missing.
Earlier, an official had said that 13 people were at the factory when the fire broke out, and just eight of them had managed to get out of the facility.
Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky as about 40 firefighters and 13 trucks tackled the fire engulfing the industrial facility, with flames still visible across the roof of the complex.
The official said the cause of the fire, which broke out in the early morning hours, was not clear.
Local media reported that a large explosion was heard before the fire.
