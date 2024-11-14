Greece in talks with Israel to develop its own ‘Iron Dome’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Greece is in talks with Israel to develop a two billion euro anti-aircraft and missile defence dome, part of a wider push to modernise its armed forces, Greek officials said on Thursday.

The defences would likely mimic Israel’s Iron Dome and other systems that intercept short- and long-range missiles launched during strikes from its neighbours amid the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Greece is keen to invest in its defences to keep up with its NATO ally and historic rival Turkey, which is also developing its own air defences, despite some improvement in relations.

“The plan is to create a multi-layer anti-aircraft and anti-drone system,” one source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters after a closed door briefing with Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias.

“We are in discussions with Israel,” the source said.

A second official confirmed the scale of the potential deal, adding that Greece needs to spend 12.8 billion euros by 2035 to modernise its armed forces.

The air defences are part of Athens’ 10-year military purchasing plan that includes acquiring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets and drones from the U.S., and four Belharra frigates and Rafale jets from France.

“Our effort is for a quick transition of our armed forces to the 21st century,” Defence Minister Dendias said before the Thursday briefing.

Greece currently uses U.S. Patriot and old Russian S-300 systems to protect its airspace.

Despite some thaw in Greece’s long-troubled relations with Turkey, its much larger eastern neighbour, the two countries remain at odds on a range of issues including sea boundaries, energy resources and airspace in the eastern Mediterranean.

In May this year Turkey suspended all imports and exports to Israel citing the country’s ongoing military action in Gaza and vowed to continue to impose other measures until the Israeli government allows the flow of humanitarian aid to the region.

A Turkish Trade Ministry statement said at the time “export and import transactions in relation to Israel have been stopped, covering all products.”

Turkish officials would coordinate with Palestinian authorities to ensure that Palestinians are not affected by the suspension of imports and exports, the ministry said.