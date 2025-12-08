Greek police fire tear gas at farmers during major EU protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greek farmers have significantly escalated their protests, causing widespread disruption across the country, including blockades at border crossings, roads, and even an airport on the island of Crete.

The action follows delays in European Union subsidies, which have been held up amid ongoing corruption investigations.

Local media reports indicate that thousands of trucks are participating in at least 20 separate blockades.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose government's popularity has been affected by the dispute, has urged farmers to end the demonstrations, stating: "The government is open for dialogue."

The protests stem from allegations made by European prosecutors in February, claiming that thousands of farmers, aided by state employees, had for years faked land and livestock ownership to qualify for EU funds.

In response, Greece's centre-right government has pledged to reform OPEKEPE, the state agency responsible for handling these EU subsidies.

open image in gallery Police blocks the way to farmers, who are trying to move towards the Heraklion International Airport ( REUTERS )

Greek authorities have also launched their own investigation into farmers' applications and tax records.

The government has confirmed that more than 40,000 farmer applications are currently under inspection, and while it has committed to distributing 3.7 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to farmers this year, it has acknowledged the payment delays.

Some of the farmers' rallies, which began last month, have turned violent.

On the island of Crete on Monday, police fired tear gas to disperse a group of protesting farmers who hurled stones at them as they tried to reach the airport of Heraklion, state TV ERT said.

open image in gallery Farmers throw stones at police during clashes with officers blocking their march to Chania's airport on Crete ( AP )

Airport operations had been suspended due to the action since 1200 GMT, an airport official said. Another official said that protesters had crossed into the flight corridors.

Another group tried to block the airport of Chania and damaged police vehicles.

In the north, farmers disrupted traffic at the Promachonas and Kipi border crossings with Bulgaria and Turkey respectively. A customs official at the Kipi checkpoint said that only trucks with sensitive goods were allowed to cross.

Roadblocks were also set up in southwestern and central Greece, where farmers have said they aim to block the Volos port this week.