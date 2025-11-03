British girl, 3, dies two weeks after she was pulled from hotel pool on Greek island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A three-year-old British girl who was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on a Greek Island two weeks ago has died.

The girl was staying with her family at hotel in Lardos on the island of Rhodes when the incident happened on October 14.

According to local newspaper Rodiaki, CCTV footage revealed the girl was in the water for at least 10 minutes but had not seen because she was under inflatable balls.

A British doctor who was staying at the same hotel reportedly spotted the girl and dove in the pool to retrieve her.

He administered emergency first aid and the girl was taken to Rhodes Hospital, where an MRI that showed significant brain swelling.

Hospital director Micalis Sokorelos told local media the girl’s condition at the time was “brain dead”.

open image in gallery Glistra beach in Lardos, Rhodes ( Getty )

“The child obviously stayed in the water for a long time. She is not reacting at all,” he said.

The girl, who has yet to be named, died on Sunday in a hospital in England after she was transfered to the UK for further treatment.

Greek newspaper Dimokratiki reported the girl’s uncle and a hotel employee were arrested and initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm by negligence. Both men have denied any wrongdoing, Mail Online reported.

The girl’s death comes after a British brother and sister drowned off a beach while on holiday in Spain in August.

Ameiya and Ricardo Junior Del-Brocco, aged 13 and 11 respectively, had gone for a swim with their father before they got in trouble in the water off the coast of Salou.

The children, from Birmingham, had been swept away from the beach by powerful currents and died at the scene despite immediate treatment, according to local media. Their father survived.

Their aunt Kayla Jasvinder Del-Brocco said in BirminghamLive: “They went out to swim together with their dad as they loved the beach.

“Mum said, ‘Don’t be long,’ and took her little one to the bathroom. She came back out and couldn’t see anyone. That’s when the nightmare commenced.”