Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 2-8:

Feb. 2: Singer Graham Nash is 83. Singer Howard Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 79. TV chef Ina Garten (“Barefoot Contessa”) is 77. Actor Jack McGee (“The McCarthys”) is 76. Actor Brent Spiner (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 76. Bassist Ross Valory of Journey is 76. Model Christie Brinkley is 71. Actor Michael Talbott (“Miami Vice”) is 70. Actor Kim Zimmer (“Guiding Light”) is 70. Actor Michael T. Weiss (“The Pretender”) is 63. Comedian Adam Ferrara (“Rescue Me”) is 59. Bassist Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 59. Actor Jennifer Westfeldt (“Kissing Jessica Stein”) is 55. Rapper T-Mo (Goodie Mob) is 53. Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 52. Actor Lori Beth Denberg (“The Steve Harvey Show”) is 49. Steel guitarist Jesse Siebenberg of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 49. Singer Shakira is 48. Actor Rich Sommer (“Mad Men” Film: “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 47. Actor Zosia Mamet (“Girls”) is 37.

Feb. 3: Actor Blythe Danner is 82. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 78. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 75. Actor Pamela Franklin (“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”) is 75. Actor Nathan Lane is 69. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth is 69. Actor Thomas Calabro (“Melrose Place”) is 66. Drummer Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 66. Actor Michele Greene (“L.A. Law”) is 63. Country singer Matraca Berg is 61. Actor Maura Tierney (“ER,” ″NewsRadio”) is 60. Actor Warwick Davis (“Harry Potter” films, “Willow”) is 55. Actor Elisa Donovan (“Clueless”) is 54. Singer Daddy Yankee is 49. Actor Isla Fisher is 49. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 43. Actor Matthew Moy (“2 Broke Girls”) is 41. Rapper Sean Kingston is 35. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall (“God Friended Me”) is 32.

Feb. 4: Actor Jerry Adler (“The Good Wife,” ″The Sopranos”) is 96. Actor Gary Conway (“Burke’s Law”) is 89. Drummer John Steel of The Animals is 84. Singer Florence LaRue of the Fifth Dimension is 83. Singer Alice Cooper is 77. Actor Michael Beck is 76. Actor Lisa Eichhorn is 73. Singer Tim Booth of James is 65. Country singer Clint Black is 63. Guitarist Noodles of The Offspring is 62. Bassist Dave Buchanan of Yankee Grey is 59. Actor Gabrielle Anwar (“The Tudors”) is 55. “Daily Show” correspondent Rob Corddry is 54. Actor Michael Goorjian (“Party of Five”) is 54. TV personality Nicolle Wallace (“The View”) is 53. Bassist Rick Burch of Jimmy Eat World is 50. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 50. Rapper Cam’ron is 49. Singer Gavin DeGraw is 48. Singer Zoe Manville of Portugal. The Man is 41. Actor Ashley Thomas (“Salvation,” ″24: Legacy”) is 40. Actor Charlie Barnett (“Secrets and Lies,” ″Chicago Fire”) is 37. Actor Kyla Kenedy (“Speechless”) is 22.

Feb. 5: Actor David Selby (“Dark Shadows,” ″Falcon Crest”) is 84. Singer Al Kooper (Blood, Sweat and Tears) is 81. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 79. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 77. Actor Barbara Hershey is 77. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live”) is 64. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 63. Actor Laura Linney is 61. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 61. Actor Chris Parnell is 58. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 58. Singer Bobby Brown is 56. Actor Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex,” ″Frost/Nixon,” ″Twilight” films) is 56. Actor David Chisum (“Black Box,” ″One Life to Live”) is 55. Country singer Sara Evans is 54. Country singer Tyler Farr is 41. Keyboardist Mark Shusterman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 40. Actor Darren Criss (“Glee”) is 38. Actor Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 38. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 37. Actor Jeremy Sumpter (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Peter Pan”) is 36. Drummer Graham Sierota of Echosmith is 26.

Feb. 6: Actor Mamie Van Doren is 94. Actor Mike Farrell is 86. NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 85. Singer Fabian is 82. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 82. Actor Michael Tucker (“L.A. Law”) is 80. Actor Jon Walmsley (“The Waltons”) is 69. Actor Kathy Najimy (“Veronica’s Closet,” ″King of the Hill”) is 68. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 68. Actor-director Robert Townsend (“The Parent ’Hood”) is 68. Actor Barry Miller (“Saturday Night Fever,” ″Fame”) is 67. Actor Megan Gallagher (“Millennium”) is 65. Country singer Richie McDonald of Lonestar is 63. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is 63. Singer Rick Astley is 59. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 56. TV host Amy Robach (formerly of “Good Morning America”) is 52. Actor Josh Stewart (“Criminal Minds,” ″Third Watch”) is 48. Actor Ben Lawson (“Designated Survivor”) is 45. Actor Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 40. Actor Anna Diop (“24: Legacy”) is 37. Singer Tinashe is 32.

Feb. 7: Comedian Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 65. Actor James Spader is 65. Country singer Garth Brooks is 63. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 63. Comedian Chris Rock is 60. Actor Jason Gedrick (“Windfall,” ″Boomtown”) is 58. Actor Essence Atkins (“Half and Half,” ″Smart Guy”) is 53. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 50. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 47. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 47. Actor Tina Majorino (“Napoleon Dynamite,” ″Veronica Mars”) is 40. Actor Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”) is 40.

Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 93. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 85. Actor Nick Nolte is 84. Comedian Robert Klein is 83. Actor-guitarist Creed Bratton (“The Office”) (The Grass Roots) is 82. Actor Brooke Adams is 76. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 72. Author John Grisham is 70. Actor Henry Czerny (“Revenge,” ″The Tudors”) is 66. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 64. Actor Missy Yager (“Manchester by the Sea”) is 57. Actor Mary McCormack is 56. Actor Susan Misner (“Billions,” “The Americans”) is 54. Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 51. Actor Seth Green (“Austin Powers,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 51. Actor Joshua Morrow (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 48. Actor William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) is 44. Actor Jim Parrack (“True Blood”) is 44. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 43. Actor Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Musician Anderson .Paak (solo and with Silk Sonic) is 39. Actor Karle Warren (“Judging Amy”) is 33.