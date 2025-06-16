Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 22-28:

June 22: Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 82. Journalist Brit Hume is 82. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 81. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan of The Turtles is 78. Singer Todd Rundgren is 77. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 76. Actor Meryl Streep is 76. Actor Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) is 76. Actor Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”) is 73. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 72. Actor Chris Lemmon (“Airport ‘77”) is 71. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 69. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 68. Actor Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead,” “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.”) is 67. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 66. Actor Tracy Pollan (“Family Ties”) is 65. Keyboardist Jimmy Somerville (Bronski Beat) is 64. Actor Amy Brenneman is 61. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 61. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 55. Actor Michael Trucco (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 55. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24″) is 54. TV personality Carson Daly is 52. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 52. Actor Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) is 51. Actor Lecy Goranson (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 51. Comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 49. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 46. Actor Lindsay Ridgeway (“Boy Meets World”) is 40. Singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) is 28.

June 23: Singer Diana Trask is 85. Actor Ted Shackelford (“Knots Landing”) is 79. Actor Bryan Brown (“The Thorn Birds”) is 78. Actor Jim Metzler (“North and South”) is 74. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 69. Actor Frances McDormand is 68. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 63. Director Joss Whedon (“The Avengers,” ″Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 61. Singer Chico DeBarge is 55. Actor Selma Blair is 53. Actor Joel Edgerton (“Loving”) is 51. Singer KT Tunstall is 50. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghost Town DJs is 50. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier (“Two and a Half Men”) is 49. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 48. Actor Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 45. Singer Duffy is 41.

June 24: Singer Arthur Brown is 83. Actor Michele Lee is 83. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown (“The Rookies”) is 82. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 80. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 78. Actor Peter Weller is 78. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 76. Actor Nancy Allen (“RoboCop,” “Carrie”) is 75. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 75. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” ″Riptide”) is 69. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 66. Musician Siedah Garrett is 65. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 64. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 64. Actor Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 60. Actor Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 58. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 55. Actor Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 50. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 48. Actor Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” ″The Office”) is 46. Actor Minka Kelly is 45. Actor Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 44. Actor Justin Hires (2016′s “MacGyver,” ″Rush Hour”) is 40. Actor Candice Patton (TV’s “The Flash”) is 40. Singer Solange Knowles is 39. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” ″Under the Dome”) is 34. Actor Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 32.

June 25: Actor June Lockhart is 100. Singer Eddie Floyd is 88. Actor Barbara Montgomery (“Amen,” ″The Women of Brewster Place”) is 86. Actor Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 85. Singer Carly Simon is 82. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 78. Director-actor Michael Lembeck (directed “Santa Clause,” acted in “One Day at a Time”) is 77. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 73. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 71. Actor Michael Sabatino (“NYPD Blue”) is 70. Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais is 64. Actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Big C”) is 62. Actor Erica Gimpel (TV’s “Fame,” ″Profiler”) is 61. Rapper Richie Rich is 58. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None the Richer) is 54. Actor Angela Kinsey (“The Office”) is 54. Bassist Mike Kroeger of Nickelback is 53. Actor Linda Cardellini (“ER,” ″Scooby Doo”) is 50. Actor Busy Philipps (“ER,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 46.

June 26: Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 91. Singer Billy Davis Jr. of the Fifth Dimension is 87. Singer Georgie Fame is 82. Actor Clive Francis (“The Crown”) is 79. Singer Brenda Holloway is 79. Actor Michael Paul Chan (“The Closer”) is 75. Actor Robert Davi (“Profiler”) is 74. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 70. Actor Gedde Watanabe (“ER,” ″Sixteen Candles”) is 70. Singer Chris Isaak is 69. Singer Patty Smyth is 68. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 66. Singer Harriet Wheeler of The Sundays is 62. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 57. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 56. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (“Magnolia,” ″Boogie Nights”) is 55. Actor Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace”) is 55. Actor Matt Letscher (“Eli Stone,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 55. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 55. Actor Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) is 55. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 51. Singer Gretchen Wilson is 51. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 46. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 46. Actor Jason Schwartzman (“Slackers,” ″Rushmore”) is 45. Actor Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) is 41. Actor Jennette McCurdy (“iCarly”) is 33. Singer-actor Ariana Grande is 32.

June 27: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 83. Actor Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) is 74. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 70. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 66. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” ″Alias”) is 59. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 56. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. (“Battle Creek”) is 55. TV personality Jo Frost (“Supernanny”) is 54. Actor Yancey Arias (“Kingpin”) is 54. Actor Christian Kane (“Leverage,” “The Librarians”) is 53. Actor Tobey Maguire is 50. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer is 49. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 47. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 41. Actor Drake Bell (“Drake and Josh”) is 39. Actor Sam Claflin (“Hunger Games” films) is 39. Actor Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”) is 38. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter” films) is 36. Actor Madylin Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 34. Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony is 29. Singer H.E.R. is 28. Actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) is 26.

June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 99. Comedian John Byner is 88. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 80. Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 79 Actor Kathy Bates is 77. Actor Alice Krige is 71. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 62. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 60. Actor Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” ″The Single Guy”) is 60. Actor John Cusack is 59. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 59. Actor Gil Bellows (“The Agency,” “Ally McBeal”) is 58. Actor Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) is 56. Actor-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (“All in the Family”) is 56. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 56. Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 55. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 49. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 48. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 39.