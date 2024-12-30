Lawyer of Gisèle Pelicot’s rapist ex-husband gives update from jail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot will not appeal his prison sentence for drugging and raping her and allowing dozens of other men to also rape her while she was unconscious, his lawyer said Monday.

Dominique Pelicot was jailed for 20-years after the trial that shocked the world.

His lawyer Béatrice Zavarro claimed Pelicot wants to spare his ex-wife the ordeal of another trial.

She said in a TV interview that 17 of the 50 other men found guilty this month after a trial that lasted more than three months have decided to appeal their sentences.

Pelicot, who was given a prison sentence of 20 years, spent almost 10 years tracking down strangers he invited inside the family home to rape his wife while she was heavily drugged with sleeping pills.

The 72-year-old was found guilty of rape, while his 50 co-defendants were also found guilty of rape, attempted rape or sexual assault.

The court in the southern French city of Avignon handed down sentences ranging from three to 15 years' imprisonment for the 50 men — found guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault on Gisèle Pelicot in a nearly decade-long period.

open image in gallery Dominique Pelicot ( Handout )

The court found Dominique Pelicot guilty of rape and all other charges against him and sentenced him to 20 years in prison, which was the maximum possible. At age 72, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars. He won’t be eligible to request early release until he’s served at least two-thirds of the sentence.

Charly Arbo, a 30-year-old vineyard worker, is one of the men reported to be launching an appeal.

Arbo went to Pelicot’s home on six different occasions and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He was also accused of raping her on the night of her 66th birthday. Video evidence showed him talking about drugging and raping his own mother with Dominique Pelicot.

Gisèle, who has been applauded around the world for her bravery, chose to relinquish her anonymity and shine a light on the trial in a bid to make “shame swap sides” from the victim to the rapist.