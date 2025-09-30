Ukrainian detained in Poland over Nord Stream explosions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian citizen has been detained in Poland over his alleged involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream explosions.

Identified only as Volodymyr Z., the suspect was held after a German court issued a European arrest warrant, according to Polish radio station RMF FM.

His Polish lawyer confirmed Volodymyr, a diving instructor, was being detained on Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from Polish or German prosecutors.

Tymoteusz Paprocki, the detainee's lawyer, told RMF that there were still no grounds to extradite his client to Germany.

“In general, considering the full-scale war in Ukraine and the fact that Nord Stream is owned by the Russian company Gazprom, which finances these activities, the defence currently does not see any possibility of bringing charges against anyone who participated in these activities”, he said.

The September 2022 explosions largely destroyed the pipelines to Europe, squeezing energy supplies on the continent, and forcing countries to use alternatives. Nobody has taken responsibility for the suspected sabotage and Ukraine has denied any role.

File photo: Gas pipelines at the Nord Stream 2 facility in Lubmin, northern Germany, Feb. 15, 2022 ( AP )

Denmark and Sweden concluded the explosions were an act of sabotage, but closed their investigations last February without identifying any suspects.

Italian police then arrested a different Ukrainian man in August 2025, German prosecutors said at the time. He was also suspected of coordinating attacks on the pipelines.

Prosecutors identified the suspect only as Serhii K., and said he was part of a group of people who planted devices on the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm.

They allege that he and accomplices departed from Rostock, in Germany, in a sailing yacht to carry out the attacks in the Baltic Sea.

Serhii faced charges of collusion to cause an explosion, anti-constitutional sabotage and destruction of important structures.

The August 21 arrest in San Clemente was the first significant breakthrough in the investigation into the September 2022 explosions.

Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom, who built the pipelines, said that about 800 million cubic metres of gas had escaped, equivalent to around three months of Danish gas supplies.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 were built to deliver some 110 billion cubic metres of gas across the Baltic to Germany every year.