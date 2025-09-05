Search underway after teacher stabbed at German school

A police operation is underway after a teacher was injured in a stabbing attack at a vocational college in the German city of Essen.
Police, who issued a statement on X on Friday, did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
German newspaper Bild reported that a pupil suspected in the stabbing was at large.
The report said it was unclear whether other people had been injured in the attack.
This is a breaking story, more to come...
