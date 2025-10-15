European country turns to its retirees to tackle job shortages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany’s government has approved a new draft law designed to tackle the nation’s growing labour shortages by encouraging individuals to continue working beyond retirement.

The proposed legislation, agreed upon by the cabinet on Wednesday, will allow retirees to earn up to 2,000 euros (£1,700) per month tax-free.

Set to come into effect at the beginning of 2026, the initiative is projected to cost the state approximately 890 million euros (£760 million) annually in lost tax revenues between 2026 and 2030, according to a Reuters report.

Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasised the economic rationale behind the move, stating: "We are setting further incentives for economic growth in Germany.

“For this, business particularly needs older and experienced workers and skilled professionals."

A measure to fight demographic changes

An interior ministry report indicates that Germany's working population is expected to shrink by 6.3 million people from 2010 to 2030, a trend that will inevitably depress gross domestic product per person due to a reduced worker-to-retiree ratio.

"Our companies are already desperately looking for skilled workers and demographic trends will further worsen the shortage," Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said, adding that the number of people of working age is decreasing by around 400,000 per year.

Eligible are employees who are subject to compulsory social insurance and who have passed the standard retirement age of 67.

With the existing obligation to pay social insurance contributions remaining in place, the social system will also benefit from the bonus, the finance ministry said.

Europe turns to pension reforms to address labour shortages

German measures to encourage workers to retire later come as governments across Europe turn to pension reforms to address worker shortages and ease the burden on their pension systems.

Nevertheless, it is a politically divisive topic that can have a high political cost for governments, as seen in France.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Tuesday suspended a landmark 2023 pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election, bowing to pressure from leftist lawmakers who had demanded such a move to ensure his political survival.