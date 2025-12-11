Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany, which already ranks as one of Europe’s most aged countries, is set to get even smaller and older, according to a new report.

The country’s population could shrink by almost 10 million people, to around 75 million, by 2070, its statistics office said.

It comes as the baby boomer generation gives way to much smaller cohorts.

In its latest population forecast, published Thursday, the office said it expects one in four people in Germany to be aged over 67 in a decade's time.

By 2038, almost 21 million people, or 27% of the population, will be of pension age, it said.

The forecasts come as businesses in the European Union's most populous country complain of unprecedented labour shortages.

Politicians are also struggling to contain a populist backlash over immigration that has helped propel the nativist Alternative for Germany to first place in many polls.

WELFARE SYSTEM UNDER PRESSURE

Germany, which alongside Italy already ranks as Europe's most aged country, also faces increasing pressure on the sustainability of its social systems.

While currently there are 33 pensioners for every 100 people in work, that number could rise to 61 for every 100 by 2070 in the worst case.

"There would then be less than two contributors per pension benefits recipient," said Karsten Lammer, head of the office's population department. "Pressure on the welfare system is growing."

Germany's population would rise in only two of 27 scenarios the agency considered - both involving high immigration levels and rising birth rates.