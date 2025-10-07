German mayor fighting for life after being stabbed in ‘abhorrent attack’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mayor of a town in western Germany has been found with serious stab wounds just days after her election.

Iris Stalzer, 57, was found with life-threatening injuries and several stab wounds to her front and back in her apartment in the North Rhine-Westphalia town, according to reports in Germany.

Ms Stalzer’s 15-year-old adopted son was led away in handcuffs and an evidence-preserving overall. Her daughter, 17, was also in the house at the time.

Investigators said the son’s treatment was "purely to protect evidence", Bild reported. The son told police that his mother had been attacked by several men, the German outlet said.

A major police operation has now begun in Herdecke, a town of 23,000 people which Ms Stalzer was due to lead from 1 November.

open image in gallery Emergency services and a rescue helicopter are seen after the incident ( (c) Copyright 2025, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

After being stabbed at around midday, Ms Stalzer had dragged herself back into her house, broadcaster WDR reported.

She was elected as mayor on 28 September, as a member of the centre-left Social Democrats, the junior party in Germany’s conservative-led national government.

"We have received news of a terrible deed in Herdecke," conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote on social media. "It must be swiftly investigated. We fear for the life of the mayor-designate and hope for her full recovery."

The leader of the Social Democrats' parliamentary group in Berlin, Matthias Miersch, told reporters that “we heard a few minutes ago that newly elected mayor Iris Stalzer was stabbed in Herdecke”.

“We hope that she survives this terrible act. We can't say anything at the moment about the background,” he added.

open image in gallery Ambulances are seen on a residential street ( (c) Copyright 2025, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

Ms Stalzer beat a candidate from Merz's center-right Christian Democrats in a runoff vote to win election in Herdecke, which lies in western Germany's Ruhr region, between the cities of Hagen and Dortmund.

The election came after a region-wide campaign that politicians in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's largest state, said was distinguished by a particularly vicious tone.

Ms Stalzer's website says that she is married with two teenage children, and has spent almost her whole life in Herdecke and has worked as a lawyer specialising in labour law.

In Germany, a recent study found that 60 per cent of politicians had experience violence at least once. One in five said it made them more reluctant to appear in public.

In 2019, conservative local government president Walter Luebcke, a supporter of then chancellor Angela Merkel's refugee policy, was shot dead by a far-right activist on his terrace at home.

Henriette Reker was stabbed by a right-ing extremist in 2015 the day before being elected mayor of Cologne. She made a full recovery and is still in office.