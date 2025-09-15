German far right triples support in local election vote, early forecasts show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Support for Germany's far right surged in local elections in the country's most populous state on Sunday, early projections have shown.

After voting ended for councils, districts and mayors in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, initial forecasts from pollster Infratest dimap for broadcaster ARD showed support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party had more than tripled to 16.5 per cent from 2020.

The results send a warning to conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz's four-month-old national coalition with the Social Democrats despite remaining the strongest party, scoring 34 per cent of the vote, roughly the same level as five years ago.

The Social Democrats (SPD) slipped to 22.5 per cent from 24.3 per cent, according to Infratest dimap.

"I am looking at the AfD's results with great concern. This should give us pause for thought because this is a path that is emerging, and we democrats must counter it," Olaf Lies, SPD premier of the state of Lower Saxony, told ARD television.

open image in gallery German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ( AP )

North Rhine-Westphalia is home to nearly a quarter of Germany's population. It covers a wide area from the Ruhr, Germany's declining industrial heartland, which is seeking to shift away from coal mining and steel production, to cities such as Cologne and Düsseldorf and large rural regions.

The vote is a first test for Merz's uneasy coalition with the SPD, which critics say is failing to tackle a sluggish economy and voter concerns about immigration.

Tackling migration is a priority for the nationalist AfD, which wants to spread its appeal to western Germany from eastern strongholds.

A weekend INSA poll on Sunday put Merz's conservatives down 1 point and level with the AfD on 25 per cent nationally, while the SPD trailed in third place at 14 per cent.

"This is a great success for us," said AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla on social media platform X. "We are a people's party and we all bear a great responsibility for Germany."

The AfD became Germany's second biggest party in February's federal election and was endorsed by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Germany's domestic spy agency classified the AfD as a right-wing extremist organisation in May, although that decision is on ice pending a court appeal.

The initial forecasts in North Rhine-Westphalia showed heavy losses for the Greens and Free Democrats. Final results are not expected before Monday.