More than a dozen children injured in circus tent fire in Germany
More than 100 children were inside the tent at the time the fire broke out, according to local media
More than a dozen children have been injured in a circus tent fire in the German town of Aldenhoven.
According to a report by local media, 113 children were inside the tent at the time the fire broke in the municipality in the western district of Duren on Thursday morning.
Media outlet Tag 24 reported earlier today the tent was the scene of rehearsals for a circus performance company when the blaze began.
Emergency services rushed to the scene.
According to Tag 24, the fire was likely started when two children and a man were practising a trick involving fire, and that all three were taken to hospital, with the artist suffering second-degree burns.
The local outlet reported that 18 people needed medical attention after escaping the blaze, with 14 children among those who had been injured.
A kindergarten teacher was also reportedly among the victims.
