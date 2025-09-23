Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany is actively working to bolster its military capabilities, committing billions to modernise equipment and seeking to significantly increase its personnel numbers after years of underinvestment.

This renewed focus on the Bundeswehr comes more than three and a half years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has intensified fears of Moscow’s threat and spurred efforts to revitalise the nation’s defence.

Alongside increased military spending agreed upon by Germany and its NATO allies this year, the alliance is urging members to expand their troop numbers. Berlin aims to recruit tens of thousands of additional service members as part of this drive.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that "because of its size and its economic strength, Germany is the country that must have the strongest conventional army in NATO on the European side."

While the specifics of this ambitious goal remain undefined, Merz’s declaration highlights a significant shift for a nation that has gradually shed its post-World War II military reticence since reunification in 1990.

The practical implications of this transformation were recently demonstrated in Rostock, where military top brass observed a ferry laden with armoured vehicles departing the Baltic port, while drones were intercepted and fighter jets patrolled overhead.

That was part of an exercise focused on moving troops and equipment to Lithuania — an ally on NATO's eastern flank where modern Germany is stationing a brigade abroad on a long-term basis for the first time.

“Credible deterrence requires operational readiness,” said the Bundeswehr’s chief of staff, Gen. Carsten Breuer. “And operational readiness requires matériel, personnel, training and ... exercising, exercising, exercising.”

Military faces intersecting challenges

open image in gallery Alongside the higher military spending that Germany and NATO allies agreed on this year, the alliance is encouraging members to increase personnel numbers ( dpa )

There's plenty to do on both matériel and personnel, in a country where the military was often viewed with indifference or suspicion given the legacy of the Nazi past.

Germany suspended conscription for men in 2011 and subsequently struggled to attract large numbers of short-term volunteers.

In recent years, the number of military personnel has hovered just above 180,000 — compared with 300,000, more than a third conscripts, in 2001.

Now the government wants to raise it to 260,000 over the next decade, and says it will also need around 200,000 reservists, more than double the current figure.

Better pay is one way to make the Bundeswehr more attractive, said Thomas Wiegold, a defense policy expert who runs the Augen geradeaus! military blog.

But a key issue is fixing the military's longstanding equipment problems, “because a force that doesn't have enough tanks, that doesn't have enough ships, that also doesn't have enough barracks, is not particularly attractive for applicants.”

F-35 fighter jets, Chinook transport helicopters, Leopard 2 tanks, frigates and other hardware are on order after a 100 billion-euro ($117 billion) special fund was set up in 2022 to modernize the Bundeswehr, but they will take time to arrive.

This year, Merz’s new coalition enabled higher spending by loosening strict rules on incurring debt, a big step for a historically debt-averse nation.

After conscription was suspended, the Bundeswehr gave up 48 barracks. A report by the parliamentary commissioner for the military earlier this year said that some remaining barracks and other facilities are still in a “disastrous” state after years of penny-pinching.

A program to build new military accommodation now aims to build 76 new buildings by 2031.

Persuading more people to serve

open image in gallery This year, Merz’s new coalition enabled higher spending by loosening strict rules on incurring debt, a big step for a historically debt-averse nation ( Getty )

The Cabinet last month approved plans for a new military service system meant to tackle the personnel challenge. It foresees more attractive pay and conditions for people who join up on a short-term basis, better training and more flexibility on how long people can serve.

The aim is to draw sufficient recruits without reviving conscription, an idea unpopular with the center-left junior partner in Merz’s coalition, but the plan leaves the door open to do so if not enough people volunteer.

In a first step beginning next year, the government plans to send questionnaires to young men and women turning 18 about their willingness and ability to serve, which men will be required to answer. Starting in mid-2027, young men will be required to undergo medical examinations, though not to sign up for the military.

“I think what is happening now is above all preparation for compulsory service that is possible later, because not only was compulsory service suspended in Germany 14 years ago, but also the whole apparatus to administer compulsory service was scrapped,” Wiegold said. “It is now gradually being built up again.”

There's widespread skepticism in Merz's conservative bloc that some kind of conscription can be avoided. It's shared by the head of the BundeswehrVerband, essentially a union for service members.

“We must not suggest to people in this country that this growth will certainly happen voluntarily — I strongly doubt that,” its head, Col. André Wüstner, said in an interview on German public television, suggesting that Germany should move “step by step” to compulsory service.

Raising esteem for the military

open image in gallery Merz’s declaration highlights a significant shift for a nation that has gradually shed its post-World War II military reticence since reunification in 1990 ( Getty )

Wiegold noted that the military has had a different status in modern Germany than in countries such as Britain, France and the US because of the country's history, and consequently there's no “great enthusiasm” to join up.

But the invasion of Ukraine means that “the perception of the Bundeswehr as an important element of Germany has become much greater.”

Authorities have worked to raise esteem for military service. Ads exhorting people to consider joining the military have shown up on pizza boxes, kebab wrappers and elsewhere.

The Bundeswehr has sent personalized postcards to 16 and 17 year olds pointing to career opportunities. Its social media efforts include a “Bundeswehr career” channel on TikTok.

In June, Germany marked an annual “veterans’ day” for the first time. Recruits are being honored with swearing-in ceremonies in prominent places — recently, for example, outside the regional parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia, the country's most populous state.

One of the newly trained recruits in Duesseldorf, a 21-year-old woman who like others was only permitted to give her first name, Lina, said that the state of the world “is getting ever more tense and, if no one goes into this service, who will do it?”

Another, 26-year-old Vincent, said that he wanted to contribute to the defense of Germany and its European allies, “and I can’t say that’s important and not do something for it myself.”