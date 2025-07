Man injures four in axe attack on German train, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man on a long-distance train in southern Germany attacked and slightly injured four people with an axe Thursday before he was detained by police, authorities said.

Police in Straubing said the attack happened on an ICE express train headed to the Austrian capital of Vienna while it was between Straubing and Plattling in the southern state of Bavaria.

About 500 people were on board when the attack happened, police said.

About 150 police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to the scene, police added. The railway line was closed down.

Police did not immediately provide further details on the identity of the attacker or his motive, but later said that he was overpowered by fellow passengers and had also been injured.

Police later said that in addition to the axe, the perpetrator may also have used other weapons.

The perpetrator "is probably somewhat more seriously injured," a police spokesperson told German news agency dpa. He was in police custody and receiving medical treatment.

The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.

According to the Bavarian Red Cross, the emergency services were alerted at around 2 p.m. local time, after passengers pulled the emergency brakes. The train came to a halt near the village of Straßkirchen, dpa reported.

The Red Cross said a special care centre was set up nearby to take care of passengers. In addition to numerous rescue services and two helicopters, psychological caregivers were deployed to help those who were not injured but might have been traumatised.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said in a statement that "our thoughts and sympathy are with the injured and all those who now have to come to terms with what they have experienced," and thanked emergency services for the quick arrest of the suspect.

Germany has seen several violent attacks in public spaces in recent months.In May, a woman stabbed and injured more than a dozen people at Hamburg's central station.

In February, a driver plowed into a demonstration in Munich, killing two and injuring more than 20.

In December, a man killed six and injured more than 200 when he drove a car through a Christmas market in Magdeburg.