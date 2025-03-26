Gerard Depardieu’s daughter wears X-rated sweatshirt to father’s sex assault trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Gerard Depardieu’s daughter has been spotted wearing a foul-mouthed hoody to her father’s sex assault trial in Paris.

Roxane Depardieu, 33, showed up to the trial on Tuesday wearing a black sweatshirt fully emblazoned with the words "f*** you" dozens of times in white.

Her father is defending himself against allegations he denies, from two crew members from the set of 2021 film "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters").

The pair were seen walking in together and smiling at each other in front of the world’s media on Wednesday.

Her £90 hoody was from Rip'n'Dip, a Californian brand specialising in streetwear popular with skateboarders. It is currently sold out on their online shop.

The “mixed media” artist previously wore the provocative sweatshirt at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping three years ago.

open image in gallery Roxane Depardieu, daughter of French actor Gerard Depardieu, walks during a suspension of hearing as part of Gerard Depardieu's trial ( AFP via Getty Images )

She also revealed a series of new paintings on her Instagram Stories depicting three judges looming over a man with the words: “It’s a witch hunt” and “All men will suffer”.

In an interview with Paris Match last year her mother, Karine Silla, revealed that her daughter had taken refuge in Africa for a few months, unable to bear the media’s coverage of her father's allegations.

Depardieu, 76, is accused of groping a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming in 2021 of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters"). He denies any sexual assault.

The third day of the trial focused on the testimony of the younger plaintiff, who said Depardieu first groped her bottom when she was alone with him for a brief moment between the backstage area and film set.

open image in gallery French actor Gerard Depardieu (L) leaves with his daughter after a hearing ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Out of the blue, he put his hand on my butt," she said, adding she was "under shock," "petrified," and said nothing.

In a second incident, she said Depardieu suddenly put both his hands on her breasts: "I said no, I was scared."

She also described telling Depardieu "no" during a third similar incident.

The plaintiff said she reported the issue to her direct manager, who then alerted others in charge of the film production, prompting anger from the actor.

Depardieu repeatedly denied the allegations Wednesday in court, saying: "I'm not like that."

open image in gallery Roxane Depardieu daughter of French actor Gerard Depardieu returns to the courtroom after a recess ( EPA )

"I think that maybe, I don't know, she was wary because of my reputation of being vulgar, crude, rude," Depardieu said. "But I'm not only that. I still respect people."

The actor also told the court that he is almost always accompanied by aides on the film set, including his bodyguard, and suggested that he would rarely find himself alone with a film worker.

On Tuesday, Depardieu acknowledged that he had used vulgar and sexualized language with the set dresser who accused him of sexual assault.

He said he grabbed her hips during an argument, but denied that his behavior was sexual.

The four-day trial was to continue Thursday, with the verdict expected at a later date.

The actor faces up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 £63,000 if convicted.