Gerard Depardieu’s daughter wears X-rated sweatshirt to father’s sex assault trial
WARNING: Roxane Depardieu sported an outfit with graphic language when she attended court in France
Actor Gerard Depardieu’s daughter has been spotted wearing a foul-mouthed hoody to her father’s sex assault trial in Paris.
Roxane Depardieu, 33, showed up to the trial on Tuesday wearing a black sweatshirt fully emblazoned with the words "f*** you" dozens of times in white.
Her father is defending himself against allegations he denies, from two crew members from the set of 2021 film "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters").
The pair were seen walking in together and smiling at each other in front of the world’s media on Wednesday.
Her £90 hoody was from Rip'n'Dip, a Californian brand specialising in streetwear popular with skateboarders. It is currently sold out on their online shop.
The “mixed media” artist previously wore the provocative sweatshirt at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping three years ago.
She also revealed a series of new paintings on her Instagram Stories depicting three judges looming over a man with the words: “It’s a witch hunt” and “All men will suffer”.
In an interview with Paris Match last year her mother, Karine Silla, revealed that her daughter had taken refuge in Africa for a few months, unable to bear the media’s coverage of her father's allegations.
Depardieu, 76, is accused of groping a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming in 2021 of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters"). He denies any sexual assault.
The third day of the trial focused on the testimony of the younger plaintiff, who said Depardieu first groped her bottom when she was alone with him for a brief moment between the backstage area and film set.
"Out of the blue, he put his hand on my butt," she said, adding she was "under shock," "petrified," and said nothing.
In a second incident, she said Depardieu suddenly put both his hands on her breasts: "I said no, I was scared."
She also described telling Depardieu "no" during a third similar incident.
The plaintiff said she reported the issue to her direct manager, who then alerted others in charge of the film production, prompting anger from the actor.
Depardieu repeatedly denied the allegations Wednesday in court, saying: "I'm not like that."
"I think that maybe, I don't know, she was wary because of my reputation of being vulgar, crude, rude," Depardieu said. "But I'm not only that. I still respect people."
The actor also told the court that he is almost always accompanied by aides on the film set, including his bodyguard, and suggested that he would rarely find himself alone with a film worker.
On Tuesday, Depardieu acknowledged that he had used vulgar and sexualized language with the set dresser who accused him of sexual assault.
He said he grabbed her hips during an argument, but denied that his behavior was sexual.
The four-day trial was to continue Thursday, with the verdict expected at a later date.
The actor faces up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 £63,000 if convicted.
