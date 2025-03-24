French actor Gerard Depardieu in court as sexual assault trial begins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French actor Gerard Depardieu has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set, placing the global star at the centre of a case seen as a potential watershed for the #MeToo movement in France.

Depardieu is accused of groping a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director during filming in 2021 of Les Volets Verts [The Green Shutters] and faces up to five years in prison along with a €75,000 (£62,000) fine if convicted.

In a case seen as a potential watershed for the #MeToo movement in France, it marks the first time the 76-year-old, one of the country’s most prominent film actors, has been accused of misconduct publicly or in formal complaints by more than 20 women, but so far only the sexual assault case has proceeded to court. Depardieu has always denied all the allegations against him.

In an open letter published in Le Figaro in October 2023, Depardieu wrote: "Never, but never, have I abused a woman."

“He has obviously denied it from the beginning,” Depardieu’s lawyer, Jeremie Assous, told French radio RMC on Monday morning. “Like any person facing trial, he has the right to speak. He will finally speak.”

Depardieu listens as he faces trial in Paris for the alleged sexual assaults ( AP )

Depardieu – who told the judges he was prepared to answer the court's questions – said on the first day of his trial in Paris on Monday: “The truth will be obvious and the truth is on our side.”

Mr Assous told journalists massed outside the courtroom: “We will be able to show in an impartial, objective and incontestable manner that all of the accusations are lies.”

Prosecutors allege Depardieu trapped the set dresser with his legs before groping her waist and breasts in front of witnesses. She says the actor also used obscene language and had to be pulled away by bodyguards.

Women demonstrate outside the palace of justice where Depardieu faces trial ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The assistant director says Depardieu groped her both on set and in the street. The women, who have not waived their anonymity and so are not being identified, sat side by side in court.

The case has placed one of France's best-known film stars at the heart of the country's reckoning over allegations of sexual violence, which comes in the wake of the mass rape case involving Gisele Pelicot at the end of last year.

Depardieu’s trial is seen as a potential watershed for the #MeToo movement in France. While Hollywood saw powerful men fall swiftly and publicly, the French film industry was slower to respond.

Depardieu (centre) denies any wrongdoing and told the judges he was prepared to answer the court's questions ( AP )

The sexual assault trial that opened on Monday was initially scheduled for October, but then postponed because of Depardieu's health. The actor has undergone a quadruple heart bypass and has diabetes, according to his lawyer. A court-appointed medical expert determined that he is fit to stand trial, but recommended that the hearings do not exceed six hours, with a 15-minute pause and snack every three hours.

Depardieu grasped his lawyer's shoulder as he strode calmly into the courtroom. The trial is expected to last at least two days, but could be extended beyond Tuesday if the chief judge wants more time, with a verdict then expected at a later date.

The first hours of Monday's hearing were largely taken up by Depardieu's lawyer. The plaintiffs' lawyers were expected to lay out their evidence later.

Fanny Ardant was among those who took seats on Depardieu’s side of the courtroom ( REUTERS )

Carine Durrieu Diebolt, the lawyer for one of the two plaintiffs, said on France Info radio that her client "is calmly awaiting the outcome of the case ... because the case is solid".

Durrieu Diebolt said that four additional women who say they have been sexually assaulted by Depardieu will speak at the trial.

Campaigners for women's rights demonstrated outside the courthouse. A dozen performed a choreographed dance to techno music.

Actresses Charlotte Arnould, who has accused Depardieu of raping her in 2018 when she was 22, and Anouk Grinberg, who played alongside Depardieu in Les Volets Verts and has publicly criticised him, were among those present in the courtroom to follow the proceedings.

Last year, the Paris prosecutor's office said Depardieu should face trial over Arnould's complaint. Depardieu has denied any wrongdoing. It is now up to an investigative judge to say if there will be a trial over those allegations.