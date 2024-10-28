Watch live: Protests in Georgia after ruling party wins disputed election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as opposition supporters protest Georgia's disputed election results in Tbilisi on Monday, 28 October, which the electoral commission said the ruling Georgian Dream party had won.

President Salome Zourabichvili, a former Georgian Dream ally turned fierce critic, referred to the vote as a "Russian special operation" and said she did not recognise the results.

Ms Zourabichvili did not clarify whether she believed Russia had a direct role in the elections.

The country's electoral commission said the Georgian Dream party won almost 54 per cent of the vote.

Exit polls for opposition TV channels suggested four opposition parties had won.

Opposition parties have contested the result and vote monitors reported significant violations.

Georgian Dream's prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze called the result a "landslide" and rejected allegations of vote-rigging and violence.

He told the BBC: "Irregularities happen everywhere, in every country."

Georgian Dream, now set for a fourth term in office, will take 89 seats in parliament.

Four pro-Western opposition parties received 61 seats in total.