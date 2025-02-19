Denmark announces plans to bolster its defense spending and raise it above 3% of GDP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Danish government on Wednesday announced plans to bolster its military by setting up a 50 billion-kroner ($7 billion) fund that it says will raise the country's defense spending to more than 3% of gross domestic product this year and next.

The proposed fund is meant to accelerate the build-up of the NATO member's combat capability and could also help with additional military support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the new spending level will be the highest in over half a century, Danish broadcaster DR reported. The country spent 2.4% of GDP on defense last year, above the existing 2% target for NATO members.

“The current security situation makes it abundantly clear that we need to invest in our defense at a much faster pace than before," Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in a statement. “All European countries must take greater responsibility for security in Europe ... This sends a clear signal to all our allies that we understand the security challenges – and that we are ready to act now.”

The government's statement pointed to an assessment released last week by the Danish Defense Intelligence Service that, if the war in Ukraine ends or is frozen, Russia would be able to pose a credible threat to one or more NATO countries in the Baltic Sea region within about two years if NATO doesn't rearm at the same pace and the United States doesn't get involved.

Last month, Lithuania's president said his country had decided to raise its spending on defense to between 5% and 6% of GDP starting in 2026 due to the threat of Russian aggression in the region. That made it the first NATO nation to vow to reach a 5% goal called for by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Latvia's government agreed that that country's defense spending should be increased to 4% of GDP next year and continue to move toward 5%.