An activist flotilla on a mission to Gaza says it was attacked again in Tunisia

An international activist flotilla seeking to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza said Wednesday it was attacked for the second night in a row.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said that one of its boats, the British-flagged “Alma,” was attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters. No one was harmed. The group shared security camera footage showing people on board shouting “fire” and pointing to the sky.

Projectiles on fire fell on the deck, exploding and setting off a blaze.

The attack appeared similar to the one the night before on the Portuguese-flagged “Family” vessel. Tunisian authorities denied on Tuesday claims that the first attack had been caused by drones, adding they were investigating. There was no immediate reaction to the second attack.

The flotilla, consisting of around 20 boats, departed from the port city of Barcelona in Spain with a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid on Sept. 1. It had planned a stop in Tunisia before sailing on to Gaza.

“These repeat attacks come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, and are an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission," the activists said. “The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred.”

There was no immediate reaction from the Israeli authorities.