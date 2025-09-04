Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Lisbon resident has given a terrifying account of his narrow escape from the funicular car which killed 16 people on Wednesday evening.

Abel Esteves said he thought he was going to die as the funicular car hurtled towards him and crashed into a building just metres away.

He, his wife and their grandson were among about 40 passengers about to begin climbing the steep cobbled Calcada da Gloria street on the Gloria funicular railway line on Wednesday when they saw another car careering down the hill towards them.

"When I saw another carriage coming down, I told my wife: 'We're all going to die here,'" he said, fighting back tears. "(The second carriage) picked up a brutal speed, took a slight curve and hit the building with a loud bang."

First responders work at the site of a funicular accident in Lisbon ( REUTERS/Stringer )

The Gloria line, which opened in 1885 and transports around 3 million people a year including many tourists, connects Lisbon's downtown area near Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto, or Upper Quarter, which has a vibrant nightlife.

Esteves, 75, said he had earlier used the railway to descend from the Chiado neighbourhood to Restauradores Square and was on his way back home when the crash happened.

The driver of the crashed car, who died, had earlier brought them down the hill, he said.

After the crash, Esteves said he rushed to help rescue people from the wreckage. Two men had already pulled out one woman onto the pavement, he said. He lifted a metal frame out of the way to pull another woman from the car but she was already dead, he said.

Esteves said he has lived in Lisbon for 62 years and that he never until now felt at risk when using the 140-year-old funicular railway.

"I never felt unsafe... but I'm never again going to take a tram (funicular), for as long as I live," he said.