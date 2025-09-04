British girl dies after incident at hotel pool in Canary Islands
Francesca Mae Blease, 11, was found unresponsive in the pool
An 11-year-old British girl died after being found unresponsive in a hotel pool in the Canary Islands, a coroner’s court has heard.
Francesca Mae Blease, from Crewe in Cheshire, was found in a swimming pool in Fuerteventura on 7 August.
An inquest opening on Wednesday heard that Francesca was taken to a hospital in Gran Canaria.
Coroner’s officer Paul Downey said she died on 8 August after being taken off life support.
Coroner Victoria Davies said given there was an unnatural cause of death, it was appropriate for her to formally open an inquest.
A full inquest will be held on 27 January.
Fuerteventura is the second-largest of Spain’s Canary Islands and a popular choice for tourists.
