One dead after hot air balloon carrying 34 passengers crash-lands in Netherlands

Police have launched an investigation into the accident

Charlotte Van Campenhout
Thursday 14 August 2025 03:43 EDT
Comments
Dutch police officers stand at the scene of a hot air balloon accident near De Hoeve
Dutch police officers stand at the scene of a hot air balloon accident near De Hoeve (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

One person has died and five others sustained injuries after a hot air balloon carrying 34 passengers crash-landed violently in a meadow in Friesland, northern Netherlands, on Wednesday evening.

Local authorities in Friesland confirmed the incident, stating the balloon "came down quickly around 9 pm and hit the ground hard".

A spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Aeronautical Association, quoted in local media, attributed the forceful impact to "a sudden gust of wind [that] had caused the balloon to strike the ground forcefully, making the basket bounce and leading to five people falling out".

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

