Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

French court orders release of Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

A French court has ordered the release of Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah after more than 40 years in prison

Via AP news wire
Thursday 17 July 2025 05:51 EDT
France Lebanese Militant
France Lebanese Militant (AP2010)

A French court on Thursday ordered the conditional release of a Lebanese pro-Palestinian communist militant after more than 40 years in detention in France.

Georges Ibrahim Abdallah was serving a life sentence for complicity in the murders of two diplomats, one American and one Israeli, in Paris in 1982.

He has been imprisoned in France since his arrest in 1984.

The Paris Court of Appeal ruled Abdallah can be released next Friday on the condition that he leave France and never return, judicial authorities said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in