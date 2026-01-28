Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former French senator has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of drugging a female MP with the intent to sexually assault her.

Joel Guerriau must serve 18 months of the term behind bars and has been ordered to pay Sandrine Josso €5,000 (£4,350) in damages for causing emotional distress.

The 68-year-old is said to have invited Josso, a member of the French National Assembly, to his flat in Paris in November 2023 where he admitted to spiking her drink with MDMA.

Guerriau – who served as senator for Loire-Atlantique from 2011 to 2025 – claimed it was an accident and that he had no intention of assaulting her. His lawyers are appealing the verdict.

Court documents quoted by French media say Josso visited Guerriau’s home to celebrate his re-election when she began feeling unwell after drinking from a champagne glass.

open image in gallery Joel Guerriau served as senator between 2011 and 2025 and had voted for legislation making drugging with the intent to commit rape or sexual assault a crime ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The drink tasted unusual and Josso, 50, thought “maybe it was a bad champagne” but when Guerriau insisted they toast again, she became alarmed.

Josso noticed her heart-rate racing and left the flat to visit hospital with the help of a friend where a toxicology report revealed that she had three times the recreational dose of MDMA in her body.

"I had gone to visit a friend and I discovered an aggressor," she said while giving evidence on Monday.

“He looked at me insistently, I'd never seen him that way. I didn't want to show him my weakness, because I was worried that if I told him I wasn't feeling well, he would've forced me to lie down.”

Guerriau said that he had been going through a difficult mental health period and had been suffering from depression when the incident occurred. He had been meaning to take the drug himself the night before and had accidentally administered it to Josso instead, he claimed.

“In short I am an idiot”, he said.

open image in gallery Sandrine Josso said she feels she has been ‘frozen in time’ ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“I feel sorry for Sandrine,” he told the court. “I am disgusted with myself, with my recklessness and my stupidity.”

He said: “We don't talk about the effects of these drugs enough. All I want is to speak out on the dangers of these products.”

The former senator said that he had no recollection about making several internet searches around ecstasy and said: “I was on the train, thoughts and ideas just come to you”, adding that government members need to show interest in “all current events”.

Josso was forced to take six months off from work due to the ordeal and had to have four teeth removed due to grinding her teeth from the stress.

Prosecutor Benjamin Coulon noted that Guerriau had voted for the law that made it illegal to administer a harmful substance with intent to commit rape or sexual assault.

“What I went through is still very painful,” Josso said. “Psychological trauma feels like being frozen in time... I jump at the slightest thing. I've become very vulnerable.”