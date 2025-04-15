Multiple prisons in France hit by ‘co-ordinated’ attacks involving gunfire and arson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple prisons in France have been attacked, the country’s justice minister has said – with reports of gunfire and arson.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s department is investigating the attacks alongside the national security agency, while local media reports claim the attacks were co-ordinated.

Vehicles were set alight in prison car parks, according to Le Parisien, while a prison in the southern city of Toulon was fired at with an automatic weapon.

“Attempts have been made to intimidate staff in several prisons, ranging from burning vehicles to firing automatic weapons,” Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on social media platform X. Mr Darmanin has led efforts to crackdown on prison security and people operating from behind bars.

The wave of attacks comes as lawmakers are poised to approve a sweeping new anti-drug trafficking law that would increase the powers of police investigating narcos and create a new prosecutors’ office for organised crime.

Record cocaine imports from South America to Europe have increased drug violence in France, where cocaine seizures are at an all-time high.

Drug groups have expanded from traditional power bases like Marseille into smaller regional towns.

Prisons were also hit in Aix-en-Provence and Marseille, Valence and Nîmes, Luynes, Villepinte, and Nanterre, according to local reports.

Prison unions have said burnt vehicles have been found outside prisons for several days, BFMTV reported.

Mr Darmanin said that he would travel to the southern city of Toulon, whose prison was among those attacked.

"I am going to Toulon to support the officers concerned. The French Republic is facing up to the problem of drug trafficking and is taking measures that will massively disrupt the criminal networks," he said.

open image in gallery Toulon prison was targeted by gunmen ( FO Justice Union )

Here’s what we know so far:

Toulon

According to newspaper Le Parisien, the entrance to Toulon prison was targeted by gunmen in a car at around 1am. The gunmen fled the scene.

Gendarmes found the door had been hit seven times and several boxes of ammunition were left on the ground, Le Parisien reported. No one is believed to have been injured.

open image in gallery The door to Toulon prison was reportedly hit seven times with gunfire ( FO Justice Union )

Marseille

Several vehicles were set on fire in a street in the 13th district of the southern French city, according to BFMTV, with “DDPF” found spray painted near.

DDPF stands for “Droit des Prisonniers Français” - the rights of French prisoners.

Le Parisien reported that a residence known for housing prison guards in the north of the city was targeted.

The newspaper said two cars were burnt and nine were spray-painted with DDPF. It is not yet clear whether these reports relate to the same cars as those reported by broadcaster BFMTV.

open image in gallery Cars were burned in the car park of France’s National School of Prison Administration (ENPA) overnight on 13 April ( FO Justice Union )

Nanterre

Two people were seen setting fire to a car belonging to prison staff on Monday evening, local reports said.

The car was parked in the prison car park and a petrol can was found nearby.

Nanterre is a suburb of Paris in the north of the country.

Villepinte

Later at around 10.30pm, two men were seen setting fire to three vehicles parked in the prison car park in Villepinte, another Parisian suburb.

Two of the cars belonged to prison staff, and a can of petrol was also found at the scene.

Union staff confirmed staff vehicles were set on fire outside the jail.

Valence

Someone on a scooter set fire to vehicles outside the prison in Valence in southeast France, according to BFMTV.

Meanwhile Le Parisien reported that it was two cars belonging to prison staff which were set on fire in the car park.

open image in gallery Seven students’ cars were burned on the ENPA site ( FO Justice Union )

Nîmes

Vehicles were damaged in the southern city of Nîmes.

Local media reported that DDPF was also spraypainted on the vehicles in Nîmes.

Luynes

As in Nîmes, Le Parisien reported the discovery of damaged vehicles sprayed with DDPF in Luynes village in southern France.

BFMTV also said cars had been set alight in a prison carpark. The village is known for its prison and international schools.